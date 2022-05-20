Considering the questions that need to be answered, and the amount of interest that’s been generated, holding a plebiscite seems to be the best way to decide the Antigonish consolidation debate.

After months of preparations by the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, the community engagement sessions for the potential consolidation of the two municipal units got underway last month.

In September 2021, both councils unanimously voted that there were grounds to explore the possibility of consolidation and moved forward with planning a broad community engagement.

During the first of 17 community information sessions on April 11 at The People’s Place Library, people moved through a series of displays and spoke directly to Warden Owen McCarron and Mayor Laurie Boucher, along with numerous councillors and senior staff.

The warden said he was “extremely pleased” to have conversations with more than 40 people at the first meeting, while the mayor said it was great to explain the reasons behind the proposed merger. She estimated municipal officials spoke with close to 230 people in the first six public meetings.

According to Boucher, the community engagement sessions were designed to let both councils know whether consolidation will better serve residents, businesses, and the community. She said their job during the consultation phase was to listen and answer questions.

Boucher indicated some of the concerns from the public were the same as those around the council table, with the main three issues focusing on tax rates, identity, and representation. She said some believe their taxes will go up because they have to pay for town infrastructure, which is “simply not true.”

As the consultation process unfolded, the mayor and warden said they were disappointed the process was being undermined.

Boucher said there are a “few councillors” who are “spreading misinformation,” comments she described as “disrespectful” and “disingenuous.”

The mayor said a couple of county councillors were legally advised they should not participate in the vote because one councillor works for the town, and in the case of the other councillor, his daughter works for the town.

For the community members who believe the information requires more than just poster boards, the mayor said she understands where they’re coming from but invited them to take in a session.

The comments were made during a community engagement session on May 2 at the People’s Place Library on Antigonish’s Main Street.

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter he was pleased with the community sessions, with lots of discussion back and forth. He said people understand the benefits of consolidation, but acknowledged there are “a lot of unknowns that people are concerned about.”

With engagement sessions throughout the municipality, McCarron said they received a good “cross section” of discussion, and they listened. He noted that consolidated is not a foregone conclusion.

The mayor suggested that in addition to the community engagement sessions, people are contacting them directly via email or their web sites.

Noting the consultant’s report will represent what municipal representatives heard from the community, Boucher said some people are assuming the consultants are here to “sell it,” but that’s not the case as they’re a neutral party helping facilitate the sessions.

With both municipalities in “good financial condition,” relations between the two healthy, and the town and county as 100 per cent partners, the mayor said this is “an opportune time” to become one municipal unit.

As part of the potential consolidation, Boucher advised there will be “humps and bumps” along the way as the two municipalities negotiate a new path forward.

The biggest advantage of consolidation is the ability to build capacity, McCarron said, noting the county needs access to the town’s water and sewer facilities, as their biggest growth area is in the fringe area.

Opposition to consolidation on social media, including a Facebook group, has been calling for more transparency and a plebiscite.

A meeting of concerned residents took place at St. James United Church on in Antigonish on May 4.

Of the approximately 100 people in attendance to figure out how they could get their voices heard – including a strategy to push for a plebiscite – town councillor Sean Cameron and municipal councillor Harris McNamara were present.

Organizer Sarah Armstrong told the meeting she questions whether consolidation is in the best interests of the communities. She said the process is “proceeding extremely quickly,” and the democratic right of residents to have their voices heard is being taken away by engagement sessions.

With information provided to her by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, county resident Anne-Marie Long suggested until a decision in favour of consolidation is made, there is nothing preventing either council from presenting a motion to hold a plebiscite.

Cameron, who said he wasn’t there representing the town but as a concerned resident, advised there is also nothing stopping a councillor from issuing a motion at an open meeting.

Another resident suggested that he, along with many others, feel that even though councillors have access to comment cards at the consultation sessions, the voices of residents aren’t being heard.

Speaking on his personal involvement with the consolidation, Cameron advised that on Sept. 13, council met with a motion on the table to continue working with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing to discuss the possibility of the two municipal units consolidating. By their November meeting, he was handed a consultant’s report and told that council needed to approve the recommendation from staff.

Cameron explained that although he was told by town staff that five reports were received, Brighter Communities was the only proposal he saw.

Because the province is paying $150,000 towards the engagement sessions, Chad Brazier said they want to eventually save money by having one less municipal unit to support.

Long and another concerned resident, Terry Penny, addressed county council on May 10 during their committee of the whole meeting, while concerned residents made their voices heard during the regular Antigonish Town Council meeting on May 16.

Opposition to the proposed consolidation is getting louder, and even those not in opposition or support have pertinent questions and concerns that should be addressed. Then there are the many residents who support consolidation, and have very relevant reasons for doing so.

As a result of this growing public interest, the fact that this cannot be reversed, and because a campaign is the best time to talk about the big issues, the best course of action is a plebiscite.

It’s not clear the issue can be settled, once and for all, via a vote of both councils.