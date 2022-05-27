We all recognize that welcoming communities are good for everyone; they’re good for current residents, they’re good for newcomers, and they’re good for our future.

When people feel welcomed by the community they live in, they will care for it and their neighbours who live there, they’ll give back to their community, and they’ll contribute to the community’s sense of pride and belonging. It’s with that recognition that the Louisdale and Area Welcome Group formed in 2021 and joined the wider Cape Breton Welcome Network, alongside other Strait Area welcome groups in St. Peter’s, Port Hawkesbury, and Isle Madame, as well as six other groups across the Island.

The Louisdale and Area Welcome Group is focused on activities to help make Louisdale and area a more welcoming place for newcomers to our community and make connections between newcomers and long-time residents. Some of our recent activities include reaching out to current newcomers throughout the area with welcome baskets of local baked goods, materials detailing local amenities, passes for local recreation, and small gifts from the Municipality of the County of Richmond.

As COVID-19 and related restrictions made it difficult to gather over the last number of months, we felt this was a good way to begin reaching those who we want to make sure feel like they are a part of the community. This effort resulted in group members visiting over 40 new families now living in the area!

Now that restrictions have been lifted, and in-person events are starting to become more comfortable to attend, our group is starting to plan its first live event, a Community and Family Welcome Event on Wednesday, June 1, at the St. Louis Parish Hall and property. This event will include community group and business info tables, a washer toss tournament, local musical talent, and a BBQ.

This will be an excellent opportunity for all residents of Louisdale and area, and particularly those new to the community, to learn about the dedicated groups, volunteers, and businesses hard at work throughout the community, and have some fun as we draw closer to the warmer weather of summer. This event is open to all, and we encourage both long-time and new residents to attend, learn more about one another, and celebrate our beautiful and ever changing community of Louisdale!

For more information, check out: www.Louisdale.ca and: www.facebook.com/LouisdaleEvents/.

Jacqueline Landry

and Jeremy Martell

Co-Chairs, Louisdale and Area Welcome Group