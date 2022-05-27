It is time to investigate the homes and families in the Robins-Cap Auguet area back in 1935.

In 1935 the first house in Robins, on the left or south side of the road, was that of Joe and Bertina (Thibeau) Marchand and their children Alphonse (1925-1999), Leo (1922-1992), Clara (1920-1983), Godfrey (1917-1986), Rachel (1927-1992), Kathleen, and Annette. Joe and Bertina were married in 1916, and he died in 1978,she, in 1958. Alphonse inherited the house and he and his wife, Anita (Forgeron) raised their family of Karroll, Claude, Aurine, and Giselle there.

To the front of and below Joe Marchand’s was the home of Peter Thibeau. His father, Alexander Thibeau (1859-1922) and his mother Eugenie DeCoste (1869-1943), raised four children there. In addition to Peter, there was Alec 1898, Marie Sabine 1900, Cecile 1902, Pierre 1906, and Thomas 1907.

Halfway up the hill and on the right, or north side of the road, stood the home of Bennie Babin (1909-1998) and his wife Bernadette (Boudreau) who was born in 1916 and died in 1999, and their children Eli, Ann, Marguerite, John, Theresa, Clarence, Francis, Mathilda, Leo, Cecile, and Alphonse.

At the very top of the hill was the property of Simon Boudreau and Caroline Gaudet who were married in 1910. Simon was born in 1876, Caroline in 1888. They brought 12 children into the world: Simon (1911-1988); Bernadette (1916-1998 married Bennie Babin); Eli (born in 1919); Benedict (1918-1984 married Clara Marchand); Marie Caroline (1913-1944); Alexander (born in 1917); John (1927); Anita (1925); Cecile (1910-2003); Joseph (1914-1987); Francis (1923); and Peter (born in 1922). Simon passed in 1958, and Caroline in 1978.

A bit further on, down the field near the shore, lived Gus Thibeau and his wife, Marie (DeWolfe). They were married in 1909. Gus passed away in 1958 at the age of 71, and Marie was 75 when she died in 1957.

Next were Freddie and Cecile (Landry) DeWolfe and their children, Grace (born in 1917), Tilly (born in 1919), Anna (born in 1920), Mildred (born in 1924), Albert (born in 1925), and Leon (born in 1922). Freddie and Cecile married in 1916, and he died in 1971, aged 85, while she was 94 at her death in 1991.

Next were two homes; the first was that of Charlie and Mary (Mombourquette) DeCoste. They were wed in 1918 and Mary bore nine children: Raymond 1922; Alfred 1924; George 1931; Albert 1920; Xyste and Louise 1926; Delphus 1932; Jeannette 1936; and Blanche. Charlie’s dates are 1888-1943 and Mary’s are 1895-1963.

The second home was that of Toussaint Boucher. In 1901 he married Mary Josephine Benoit and they had 10 children: Eleanor 1901-1987; Alexina 1904; Joseph 1907; Philomene; Freddy 1910; Marie 1913; Abraham 1914; Elizabeth (married Charles DeCoste); Ann 1915; and Evangeline (married Paulie Richard).

Joseph Henry Gaudet wed Marie Goyetche (who had been married to a man whose surname was West) in 1914. Their children were: Clothilde 1916; Adelard 1917; Clem 1919; Amedee 1920; Emily 1923; Anita 1925; Alma 1927; John 1929; Peter 1931; Leon 1935; and Helen 1942.

Continuing west was the home of the DeYoung family; Henry (1859-1949) and wife Adele (1860-1949). They were married in 1888, and their children were Josephine (born in 1891, married Charlie Stone), Henry (1898), and Elina (1898).