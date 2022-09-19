Mabou’s Aaron MacDonald to release new album

MABOU: Like most artists whose roots run deeply in rural Cape Breton, Aaron MacDonald got his start singing and playing guitar at the popular kitchen parties in his hometown of Mabou and environs.

“Music has always been part of my family,” he explained, even though he is the only one of his siblings who pursued the craft.

MacDonald noted that he has countless cousins, aunts and uncles who were mainstays of that musical circuit, of sorts.

Growing up, pining for his chance to shine on the kitchen party stage, is why MacDonald decided to learn how to play guitar.

“I was finally able to sing a song,” MacDonald remembered fondly of his first opportunity.

As a teenager, he dedicated time not only to improving his picking skills, but also writing songs; something that MacDonald has been passionate about “for as long as I can remember.”

By the time he was 18, and beginning his university studies at StFX, he said, “I was really starting to play a lot,” taking any chance he could to sing and play, including at parties and as an opening act for concerts.

After his sophomore year, rather than returning to Mabou, MacDonald headed to Windsor, Ontario, where he spent the spring and summer with his older brother.

During a night out to listen to a band at an iconic local joint called The Sandwich Mill, his brother set up an opportunity for MacDonald to sing a song, and this turned into a twice-weekly gig; the first time he would be paid to perform.

Once he returned to X for his third year of studies that fall, MacDonald remembered “starting to think” that his passion for music could be the foundation of a career.

When asked to describe his music, MacDonald started with the country-rock moniker, with more of the focus on the country side of that melding, explaining he “grew up” loving the likes of Waylon Jennings and George Strait. As for the rock influences, ACDC, Tom Petty and Billy Joel were some of the artists his older brother listened to, which influenced his taste.

To try to pinpoint a description, for those who may have never heard his music, MacDonald offered the idea of being a John Prine and Paul Simon hybrid, of sorts.

The genre label most commonly associated with MacDonald is Americana, which encompasses traditionalist American (and Canadian) musicians who infuse roots music, including elements such as rock, folk, blues, bluegrass, indie, and even R&B into their selections.

The release of Rights & Wrongs on Friday (Sept. 23) is another signpost in a recent revamping of MacDonald’s musical career, one that comes after a decade-or-so hiatus. During that time, he turned his focus from the stage to family, which included partnering with his wife, Melanie, in raising four young children.

With his kids a “little older,” and the opportunity, time wise, provided over the past couple of years by the COVID-19 global pandemic, MacDonald starting to pick up the guitar more and more.

“I never stopped writing,” he said noting that he has a catalogue of more than a couple hundred songs.

Seven of those tunes were part of an EP released last summer, while the dozen songs on the upcoming full album were whittled down from a beginning pool of more than 60.

MacDonald has also learned about the production process, including how to mix his songs.

Reflecting on where he is with his artistry, he offered, “I am doing the best writing and best music of my life.”

Describing his songs as “part of my soul,” MacDonald explains they serve as a “release from this crazy world,” while providing him with relief from the stresses and anxieties of life.

“It has never been about being famous,” he added of his music, which he calls therapeutic.

As for the song-writing process, MacDonald explained, that for him, “It is about processing the world around me,” adding that his tunes are “direct pages out of my life.”

He noted approximately 80 per cent of his songs are about his family.

“My point of view from the top of the hill in Mabou,” MacDonald quipped.

Describing himself as “lucky,” he offered that his song-writing process is often “fast and furious.”

“They often come pretty quickly,” MacDonald said, noting as quickly as 15 minutes after he comes up with an idea.

He penned the first release from Rights & Wrongs called “A Little Rain on Me” while on five-hour drive home to Mabou from working in Saint John.

“Feeling a bit mentally dirty after a shift at the refinery, I felt I needed a little rain on me to wash the refinery off,” MacDonald explained in a press release announcing the album’s upcoming release.

“This song encapsulates two things for me: leaving that refinery on a late Thursday evening and barreling home as fast as possible, and writing and singing country songs, my favourite type of music, around the Maritimes for the sheer joy of it.”

He told The Reporter he is “really proud” of the upbeat country tune, which his label describes as a ‘love song for life on the road.’

The same goes for “You Came in Time,” which includes accompaniment from his 11-year-old daughter, Penny Lou.

“We are really happy with that tune,” MacDonald said of the father-daughter effort.

He also noted his satisfaction with “See the World Alive.”

“Each one has a special spirit,” MacDonald said, offering the common thought that the favourite song for most writers is “the last one they’ve written.”

When it comes to Rights & Wrongs, MacDonald said he is “really proud” of the finished product.

“I am excited for people to hear it,” he adds.

A Maritime tour, which will include accompaniment from a five-person band, offering everything from guitars and bass to organ, sax, banjo and drums, will help provide audiences with an in-person flavour of Rights & Wrongs.

The road trip wraps up in November with a three-day showcase in Sydney, from Nov. 4 to 6, as part of 2022 Nova Scotia Music Week festivities, where MacDonald is a nominee for “It’s Been Too Long” in the American/Bluegrass Recording of the Year category.

“Oh my God, I love it,” MacDonald said of performing for an audience, where there are five or 500 people. He added, “There is nothing better.”

For more information on MacDonald, including Rights & Wrongs and upcoming concert dates, visit: aaronmacdonaldmusic.ca.