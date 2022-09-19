Earning a spot on CBU women’s soccer team ‘dream come true’ for Samson

SYDNEY: A student-athlete from D’Escousse has earned a spot on the roster of one of the top university women’s soccer programs in Canada.

“It is like dream come true,” Faith Samson, a first-year member of the Cape Breton University (CBU) Capers, said in a recent interview.

The 18-year-old added, “It feels incredible to be part of such an amazing soccer program.”

The path to donning Caper orange at the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) level has not been the most usual one for the graduate of Richmond Academy.

Not highly recruited, Samson faced the challenge of not coming from an area known for producing high-end soccer players. From her start in the sport as a Timbit in Port Hawkesbury, she has also needed to travel far afield, from Sydney to Halifax and points in between, to take the pitch.

But, with her willingness to hit the road, not to mention her determination to play the game at the highest level possible, and with the encouragement of her family, teammates and coaches along the way, Samson has made it.

“Faith has a spark,” highly-regarded CBU head coach Stephen ‘Ness’ Timmons told The Reporter.

He added that she is a “good athlete, who is very quick on the ball.”

Noting that it is a “big jump” for the first-year forward, when it comes to the level of competition, Timmons praised Samson for her perseverance and effort in reaching this level.

“It is going to be a process; something that won’t happen in one year,” the Caper mentor offered of Samson’s focus on making the game-day line-up and, eventually, earning minutes on the field.

Timmons added that she has a “great opportunity,” as she continues to work towards those goals.

Describing her “strong personality,” he noted that Samson has the “proper attitude,” when it comes to what is required to crack a “talented and deep” varsity roster.

Timmons bemoaned that progress in her first training camp had been stalled for a week or more because of shin splints.

“It’s too bad for her,” he said.

When it comes to her connection with soccer, one that she has played competitively for more than a decade, Samson offered, “I fell in love with it right away.”

Noting that she participated in a variety of sports growing up, she added, “I always came back to soccer.”

As for the distance covered, both figuratively and literally, in reaching this point, Samson conceded, “It has been challenging.”

Her first experience with the Capers came last spring, when Timmons invited her to participate in a training session.

“It was amazing. I knew right away that I wanted to go there,” Samson, who wrapped up the most recent summer season with the U18 ‘AA’ Cape Breton Soccer Club squad, said.

On the pitch, she said, “Everything went well,” adding that she felt an immediate connection with the Caper coaching staff and players.

Samson noted that the Caper student-athletes, many of whom are now her teammates, had an “amazing attitude.”

“Everyone was very nice so welcoming and supportive,” the daughter of Gerri and Blair Samson said.

Samson explained that so many people, like her parents, have contributed to helping her reach this level, including one of her recent summer coaches Darrell MacDougall who dedicated time to connecting with university programs regarding his talented player.

“I really appreciate it,” she said, noting that he made the initial connection with Timmons and his CBU staff.

As for the strengths of her game, Samson noted that she is “pretty speedy.”

She added, “And, I think I have a pretty high soccer IQ.”

In order to move into the CBU line-up, and earn playing time, she knows she has to improve in all facets, particularly her endurance.

“Training is at a whole other level, and I am working hard to reach that point on a consistent basis,” Samson explained.

Along with on the pitch, she is busy in the classroom; a first-year student in the Bachelor of Science program, Samson pointed out that there is a “big jump” both athletically and academically in making the move from high school to university.

“I am not sure yet,” Samson said, when asked about her career aspirations, noting that oceanography and ocean science are high on her list of potential fields of study.

In every way, she has enjoyed her first few weeks as a Caper.

“It has been a great experience; I love it.”

For more information on the CBU Capers women’s soccer program, including the 2022 AUS regular-season schedule, visit: gocapersgo.ca.