MacLachlan and Chisholm-Beaton face off for mayor

PORT HAWKESBURY: There will be an election for mayor and seven candidates are vying for four town council seats.

After the deadline passed for candidates to declare on September 8 at 5 p.m., it was confirmed that Archie MacLachland will be taking on incumbent Brenda Chisholm-Beaton for the position of mayor. Chisholm-Beaton was acclaimed in 2016.

As for town council, incumbents and former mayoral candidate Hughie MacDougall, Mark MacIver and Deputy Mayor Blaine MacQuarrie are all running.

Trying to also get a place on town council are first time candidates Paula Hart and Jason Aucoin and former Strait Area Chamber of Commerce and Strait-Richmond Minor Hockey President John Ouellete. Also on the ballot is entrepreneur Michele Tabensky, who waged unsuccessful bids for town council in 2016, then again during the special by-election in 2018.