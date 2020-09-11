The Fleur-de-Lis Trail, starting at Grand River is in deteriorating conditioning, going into the communities of Framboise and Fourchu.

Local individuals are aware of the poorly maintained section on the Fleur-de-Lis Trail. For tourists towing a camper, travel trailer or driving a motor home, their adventure becomes a nightmare before completing their journey.

Motorcycles drivers are at a high risk of getting hurt if attempting to ride on the Fleur-de-Lis asphalt highway. Fire trucks and ambulance emergencies are being slowed down in getting to any call along this highway. This could result in

a death or deaths due to the time span getting to a location.

The section of highway has been ignored for many years. People can’t even dream why anyone would ignore a valued section of highway like this Fleur-de-Lis Trail. Today this section remains in a dangerous and deteriorating condition to the traveling public.

It’s a sad situation for the lifetime residents of Framboise and Fourchu to have to deal with such

roadway deterioration for so long. Their vehicles are being damaged at the same time their lives are put in danger. Valuing money over safety is a major issue of concern for everyone.

Please ignore us (the travelling public) no longer and place the Fleur-de-Lis Trail, starting

from Grand River to Framboise and Fourchu, on the top of the priority work order list.

Prompt action should be taken immediately to bring the Fleur-de-Lis Trail back to a quality section of highway for all motorists to use without having to worry about vehicle damage or worrying about an accident at any given moment in time.

Individuals and tourists using the Fleur-de-lis Trail need a better road surface under their tires today and always.

Clarence Landry

Seaview