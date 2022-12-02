I would like to comment on a few points put forth by a few individuals regarding Cabot’s plans for West Mabou Beach Provincial Park.

In response to the statement that it must be subject to an environmental review, guess what, that has already been done. Three previous proposals (one for a spa, two for a golf course) have been turned down based on exactly that.

To the statement “to ensure impacts are positive,” let’s take a pristine space, bulldoze the natural vegetation, dump copious amounts of pesticides, haul in tank after tank of water, allow the pesticides to drift into the water, and let it permeate the air we breathe. Is that positive?

As defined by Cabot “there must be provisions for the public to have reasonable access.” Seriously? Think beach path in Inverness.

Buy your own land like any responsible citizen would do.

Nadine Hunt

Mabou