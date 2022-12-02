I am writing to show my support for a proposed golf course in West Mabou.

I am a mother and grandmother who lives in Mabou and grew up in neighboring Port Hood. These are the closest communities to West Mabou. Out of five children, I am fortunate to have two of my children living on Cape Breton Island. However, at the same time, it saddens me that all five cannot be employed here raising their families.

I know there are many residents in this boat, who have seen their children move to other provinces and beyond for work. This has been happening for years due mainly to the lack of development and opportunities in our rural communities.

The recent announcement by Cabot for a potential golf course in West Mabou gives me hope. I have seen first-hand the impact Cabot has had in Inverness as a former employee and a frequent visitor to Inverness. This beautiful little village was given new life since Cabot came to town.

I was proud to work with an impressive group of people of all ages and backgrounds; some were full time and some were seasonal but all were passionate about their work. Their wages stayed in the community. They are a professional team who care deeply for their guests, promote the local community, and celebrate the diversity of cultures of the area and the island. They contribute to our communities in many ways.

The Municipality of the County of Inverness has been a great beneficiary of tax dollars as a result of Cabot. More homes and business start-ups have added to our overall tax base. We have seen new businesses start-up, and young families moving back home and benefitting from this development along the coast of Inverness.

It is my belief that Cabot has what it takes to produce a world class course in West Mabou, all the while respecting our local environment. This is important to all of us, including Cabot. In fact, they have been recognized for their leadership in this regard. They are one of the top Golf courses in Canada as it pertains to environmental stewardship and their overall environmental responsibility measures.

No doubt, this will be and should be an important consideration for the Government of Nova Scotia as they consider their request for a land lease. Cabot is known locally, nationally, and internationally and they have the experience, the know-how, and the people to make this dream a reality.

From where I sit, our children and grandchildren are worth supporting this initiative. Our communities will benefit from it and our organizations need it. Our youth are depending on us.

I see an urgency to get this development going; our communities are aging. I am imagining a place where I can take my grandchildren to, perhaps a safer beach with life guards, picnic tables for families to enjoy, well maintained and marked trails; a true park.

By saying no to this, we are looking a gift horse in the mouth. It’s a life line for our community. Let’s act now before all that remains are the birds that are being used as an excuse to oppose it.

Linda Rankin

Mabou