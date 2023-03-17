March is National Tick Awareness Month

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA), in partnership with Merck Animal Health, kicked off its eighth National Tick Awareness Month (NTAM) on March 1, reminding us that we have all the tools we need to outsmart ticks; anytime, anywhere.

The 2020 tick awareness campaign focussed on when ticks are active; the 2021 campaign focussed on where ticks are active; and the 2022 campaign focussed on how people can protect themselves and their pets from ticks.

This year brings it all together with the focus on resources to help outsmart ticks. The veterinary community has an important role in promoting not just animal health but public health. Pet owners are concerned about their fur family members but should also be concerned and aware for their human family members.

A national study conducted by the CVMA, and funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada, regarding tick awareness and behaviour with pets, as well as humans, noted that four out of five people live in areas where ticks are now established. People travel and can move in and out of areas with ticks, putting their pets and themselves at risk. It has been noted that hunters and anglers are more aware of the danger ticks pose.

Science has determined that some dogs are asymptomatic (no symptoms) and test positive for Lyme disease (a disease carried and transmitted by some ticks). People can also be asymptomatic and have Lyme only to have it surface later due to a trigger such as stress.

Talk to your veterinarian for information about tick prevention. Education is so important. It is important to be able to identify ticks and be aware of preventatives such as tick control products, including whether a Lyme disease vaccination is appropriate for your dog,. The web site tickmaps.ca lets you know if ticks are active in your area, which can put you and your family, including your pets, at risk. You can also check out ticktalkcanada.com, provided by the CVMA for more information about ticks and prevention.

One can never have too much information.

Brenda Sterling-Goodwin

Lyme Activist

New Glasgow