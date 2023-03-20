ANTIGONISH: A local resident is facing numerous charges after the vehicle he was driving struck a house.

At 9:57 p.m. on March 11, Antigonish RCMP received a call about an impaired driver on College Street. Before arriving on scene, police received an additional report of a vehicle striking a house on Brookland Street, where the road connects with College Street.

While provincial RCMP were unaware of the related situations, Sgt. Warren Mcbeath with the Antigonish RCMP told The Reporter local police learned of the connection between the two calls.

“(The) vehicle description from the first incident matched the second,” Mcbeath said. “The vehicle hit one of the bedrooms, extensive structural damage.”

When police attended the scene, they noted the driver fled the area but was found a short distance away.

“The driver fled on foot and was caught near Brookland and Hawthorne Streets,” Mcbeath confirmed.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Joyce, a 27-year-old Antigonish resident now faces charges of: common nuisance, endangering life; impaired operation of a vehicle; a refusing to provide a breath sample; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and failure to stop after accident.

The individual was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to Antigonish Provincial Court on April 12.

Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.