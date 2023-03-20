ANTIGONISH: A local resident is facing numerous charges after the vehicle he was driving struck a house.

At 9:57 p.m. on March 11, Antigonish RCMP received a call about an impaired driver on College Street. Before arriving on scene, police received an additional report of a vehicle striking a house on Brookland Street, where the road connects with College Street.

While provincial RCMP were unaware of the related situations, Sgt. Warren Mcbeath with the Antigonish RCMP told The Reporter local police learned of the connection between the two calls.

“(The) vehicle description from the first incident matched the second,” Mcbeath said. “The vehicle hit one of the bedrooms, extensive structural damage.”

When police attended the scene, they noted the driver fled the area but was found a short distance away.

“The driver fled on foot and was caught near Brookland and Hawthorne Streets,” Mcbeath confirmed.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Joyce, a 27-year-old Antigonish resident now faces charges of: common nuisance, endangering life; impaired operation of a vehicle; a refusing to provide a breath sample; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and failure to stop after accident.

The individual was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to Antigonish Provincial Court on April 12.