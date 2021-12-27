ANTIGONISH: StFX University representatives were disappointed in student behaviour that resulted in charges being laid under the Health Protection Act.

The university confirmed that six fines of $1,000 were issued by Antigonish RCMP for social gatherings exceeding size limits, as well as several fines for noise violations.

The university also investigated reports of on and off-campus gatherings that exceeded the maximum size limit.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Canadian Armed Forces arranged for retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond’s treatment to continue following his medical discharge in 2015.

Dr. Mathieu Murgatroyd, the first psychologist who saw Desmond following his discharge from the military, testified at the Desmond Fatality Inquiry. The psychologist suggested that Desmond found little purpose outside the military, was isolated from his family living in Nova Scotia and there were ongoing conflicts within his marriage.

Struggling to transition to civilian life, Desmond indicated at times he would consume three 24-packs of beer per week and would eat very little, but the more concerning obstacle that Murgatroyd had right from their first interaction was he wasn’t showing up and would miss appointments.

A structured treatment plan for Desmond was continuously hindered as he split his time between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, trying to re-establish a relationship with his wife that was in turmoil.

Under the psychologist’s care for 16 months, Desmond’s treatment plan never progressed as he said they would be putting out fires rather than working on any real intervention.

Dr. Anthony Njoku, the first psychiatrist to treat Desmond after he was medically discharged, testified on Feb. 26 the veteran experienced dissociative events, sending him back to Afghanistan for minutes at a time.

The fact that Desmond couldn’t self-soothe was a concern for him, given his already three years of psychiatric treatment within the military. Njoku testified that he recommended Desmond be set up with a clinical case manager through Veterans Affairs Canada, but suggested it was unclear on why that was never followed up.

Njoku testified he was concerned with Desmond’s use of medical marijuana as it may have augmented his PTSD symptoms, particularly in relation to his paranoia.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: Two military psychiatrists explained what personal care retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond received in the health care system of the military prior to his medical discharge in 2015.

The Desmond Fatality Inquiry heard from Dr. Vinod Joshi, the doctor who diagnosed Desmond with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Joshi explained Desmond’s symptoms included suicidal thoughts, but suggested he didn’t display signs of psychosis, or any plans to actually kill himself or hurt others. He testified despite some success after three years of therapy, Desmond would often relapse when stressors, such as nightmares and flashbacks of traumatic events while serving as an infantryman, would act as triggers.

The military considered having Desmond return to regular duty in 2013, but Joshi explained a major relapse in the autumn of that year happened when Desmond was the subject of racial comments at his workplace.

However, Joshi testified that it was clear in 2014 Desmond’s long-term diagnosis was not good and he wouldn’t be able to carry out full duties as a soldier.

Wendy Rodgers, the psychologist who treated Desmond alongside Joshi, testified she would have picked up on warning signs about domestic violence or abusive behaviour while he was being treated for PTSD and depression, but she didn’t detect any.

When Rodgers first met Desmond, she recalled he was very depressed, he spoke slowly and didn’t show much emotion. As a result, she said she encouraged him to use prolonged exposure therapy. Desmond spoke about being overcome with revulsion when he found the partial remains of an enemy soldier.

Desmond finished therapy with Rogers in February 2013, in which she confirmed that his depression had changed from moderate to mild, falling to a 27 on the clinical assessment scale from a 60, and that his PTSD symptoms had subsided.

In September 2013, four months after being the target of racial comments at work, Desmond contacted Rodgers advising her he couldn’t stop thinking about the incident, as it was causing him a lot of stress and he was worried he may hurt someone.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: One year after retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond was medically discharged from the military for severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the former infantryman was then diagnosed with “mixed personality traits.”

The evidence was introduced at the Desmond Fatality Inquiry by Robert Ouellette, a psychiatrist at the Montreal-based Ste. Anne’s Hospital, where Desmond received in-patient treatment for 77 days in 2016.

Ouellette testified that with Desmond suffering from mixed personality traits, which weren’t “full-blown disorders,” it complicated his treatment process as it instilled obsessive compulsive and paranoid behaviour.

These traits were also something Ouellette said seemed to fuel Desmond’s mistrust and jealousy towards his wife, and it was his opinion those feelings weren’t caused by his PTSD.

The psychiatrist told the inquiry his anger manifested through his nightmares, including one that involved him killing his wife.

After originally agreeing to take additional medication, Desmond refused to continue once at the in-patient program at Ste. Anne’s, something his psychiatrist said he would have benefitted from, by controlling his outbursts.

He noted that Desmond’s trust and paranoia issues led him to believe if two people were talking together, they were talking about him.

In addition to declining additional medication, a psychologist who treated Desmond at Ste. Anne’s Hospital testified he was also unwilling to engage in processing his trauma from his tour in Afghanistan.

Isabella Gagnon told the inquiry that Desmond only made minor progress during his therapy, which consisted of about 10 people at the hospital specializing in veterans with PTSD.

She testified he was unwilling to discuss the traumatic events that were affecting him since his return from war, and was also not prepared to look at how they were affecting his personal reactions to daily stressors.

She said when Desmond came into the program his only coping skill was avoidance.

Desmond ultimately lost trust in his treatment team and made the decision to leave the in-patient program on Aug. 15, 2016, reporting he wanted to spend time with his daughter before she started school in September.

In his release report, the clinicians recommended he needed to continue therapy within the community, something that never happened even though Veterans Affairs Canada was in the process of finding more help for him.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: Kimball Johnston, founder and president of the Atlantic Commercial Diving Centre (ACDC) in Summerside, P.E.I., wrote Port Hawkesbury Town Council that Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP) was putting together an emergency response plan to address the aging underwater pipe system that provides fresh water to its facility.

Johnston said Atlantic Sub-Sea Construction and Consulting of Port Hawkesbury, currently does not have reliable access to a deep dive platform, which could impact their ability to support not only the emergency response plan of PHP, but also the general growth of their company.

Since the closest available deep dive platforms are located in Halifax – and must be transported via water to Port Hawkesbury at great expense and often times with delays, and ACDC needs a deep-sea dive platform for training – the company said Port Hawkesbury is an ideal location. They said the Strait of Canso offers superior water clarity, appropriate depth and shelter from harsh wind conditions, while being close to shore.

The company anticipates the platform to be in the water from March to November and stored in Port Hawkesbury for the remainder of the year, with easy access should an emergency arise.

ACDC was looking for support from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) to build a platform that will be approximately 30 feet by 60 feet and will feature a hyperbaric chamber, a launch and recovery system for the divers, and high pressure and low pressure breathing air compressors to support the diving operations, the letter states.

Following the meeting, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton called the proposal “great news” for the region, which could benefit the NSCC Strait Area Campus, as well as the town’s plans to develop the waterfront.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health (CBSRH) Committee announced that Dr. Tobechi Okeke was going to start practicing in the area.

Okeke is working as a general practitioner out of the Island Gateway Medical Clinic in Port Hawkesbury, and, occasionally, as a hospitalist at the Strait-Richmond Hospital.

Okeke graduated from the University of Nigeria College of Medicine in 2002, and after practicing as a family physician in Nigeria for approximately 15 years, he moved to Calgary in 2014. He spent the next three years back and forth between Africa and North America. He has a wife and four boys ranging in age from 7 to 14.

Okeke came to the region through the Nova Scotia Practice Ready Assessment Program (NSPRAP) and he toured Port Hawkesbury and surrounding areas in March of 2020.

Since he took the tour last year, Okeke visited the Port Hawkesbury clinic and met with the CBSRH committee last December, and kept in touch with the group to help with a smooth transition.

Dr. Tobechi Okeke

***

HALIFAX: Former Premier Iain Rankin announced a $3-million compensation fund to resolve cases that involve parties with competing claims and help speed up efforts under the Land Titles Initiative, which was established in 2017 to provide clear title in communities including Lincolnville and Sunnyville.

Judges Corrine Sparks and Valerie Miller (retired) were appointed as commissioners to adjudicate disputes.

Lawyer and community leader Angela Simmonds was named as the executive director of the Land Titles Initiative and led the work across the various government departments involved, according to the province.

Under the Land Titles Initiative, the province said all legal and surveyor fees are covered at no cost to the applicant.

For more than 200 years, many African Nova Scotians have been living on land passed down by their ancestors without clear land title, the province said, noting that without clear title, they can’t get a mortgage, bequeath or sell their land, or access housing grants.

Clarifying land title can be an expensive legal process, so the province wants to help residents with legal fees and other costs associated with clarifying land ownership. The province also partnered with the Nova Scotia Legal Aid Commission to provide legal services with two lawyers and two legal assistants.

To start an application for land title clarification, the province hired community navigators to book an appointment, and follow the application process. Community Navigators are in place to work directly with residents to help them through the land claims process, the province explained.

A Community Liaison Committee was established to make sure the organizing body receives input from communities, the province said, noting that members of the committee include Robert Pelley from Sunnyville, Juanita Byard of Lincolnville and Sabrina Skinner, Sunnyville. Skinner explained the committee works with the Department of African Nova Scotian Affairs, cabinet ministers, lawyers and community navigators.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: A social worker at the Ste. Anne’s Hospital was worried about something that stood in the way of retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond’s treatment as he was making minor progress under treatments that usually produced results.

Despite suffering from angry outbursts, combat-related flashbacks, impulsivity, irritability and hyper-vigilance, Kama Hamilton testified at the Desmond Fatality Inquiry that none of those symptoms set Desmond apart from other patients.

Hamilton, who assisted Desmond with anger management and social connections, was one of 10 health professionals on Desmond’s treatment team at Ste. Anne’s Hospital who suggested he faced serious challenges to his recovery when he was discharged early.

As Desmond was starting the 11-week treatment program to assist him in dealing with his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the social worker received permission to speak with Desmond’s wife, Shanna.

Hamilton testified that during an hour-long phone call, Shanna explained her husband was “experiencing flashbacks about his combat in Afghanistan,” describing a gruesome nightmare Desmond had that he caught her sleeping with another man and he retaliated by “chopping her to pieces.”

Three days before Desmond left the Montreal psychiatric facility, Shanna called the hospital to inform them she was worried about her husband coming home, as a result of his anger and paranoia towards her.

Multiple head injuries suffered while in the Canadian Armed Forces lead to a possible brain injury that could explain why Desmond only made minor progress at Ste. Anne’s Hospital, including having trouble with his concentration, memory and organization.

His treatment team in Montreal concluded Desmond needed to undergo a full neurological assessment, as he left their program early. As it was an assessment beyond the scope of the hospital, the recommendation was submitted to Veterans Affairs Canada.

Jill Beauchense, an occupational therapist testified that Desmond had trouble controlling his anxiety and anger and also had difficulty dealing with stress, particularly when it came to his deteriorated relationship with Shanna and their daughter, Aaliyah.

As well, Beauchesne indicated the Afghanistan war veteran had trouble being vulnerable, even though she indicated “he knew he needed help and was determined to be a better father and husband.”

***

ANTIGONISH: A woman who allegedly caused a vehicle collision resulting in the death of a young child entered not guilty pleas to impaired driving charges.

During an election and plea hearing on March 10, 33-year-old Tara Breukel pleaded not guilty in Antigonish Provincial Court.

According to court documents, RCMP officers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Lower South River around 12:10 p.m. on July 28, 2019.

An RCMP public information officer said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left South Side Harbour Road. Three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision, and a three-year-old boy died at the scene, they said.

Breukel was facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg causing death and breach of probation.

When Beukel’s case opened at the Antigonish Justice Centre in October 2019, she was at a treatment facility in British Columbia and was waiting for evidence from the Crown.

The judge granted a request from the Crown on a publication ban in the case, meaning the name of the victim was withheld, along with any additional information that could identify them.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: After his release from Ste. Anne’s Hospital, retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond searched for help on his own.

Desmond would go on to see six different doctors near his home in Upper Big Tracadie.

Approximately six weeks after his discharge from the hospital specializing in serving veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the Occupational Stress Injury (OSI) Clinic Desmond had been attending in New Brunswick referred him to their sister clinic in Halifax on Sept. 30, 2016, for ongoing treatment.

Natasha Tofflemire, a nurse at the OSI clinic in Halifax, testified at the Desmond Fatality Inquiry there had been “some degree of miscommunication” over Desmond’s file and how it should have been handled.

In a document from the Fredericton OSI clinic, Mathieu Murgatroyd indicated in a phone call on Oct. 18, 2016, Tofflemire established Desmond had secured a therapist in his community and he would also be connected with local psychiatric help.

It was Tofflemire’s understanding that Desmond’s case manager, Marie-Paule Doucette, was scheduling arrangements for him to receive local assistance.

She explained Desmond’s Veterans Affairs case manager was trying to locate him a therapist closer to his home community in Upper Big Tracadie.

However, his referral, which was to manage his medication, was put on hold on six days later, as his case manager advised they couldn’t refer him to the Halifax-based OSI clinic without confirming if Desmond had a family doctor.

The former infantryman informed Dr. Ranjini Mahendrarajah he was still struggling with his PTSD symptoms, particularly in relation to nightmares and flashbacks.

Mahendrarajah testified Desmond’s demeanor was “pleasant, polite and calm” and despite having nightmares and flashbacks, he didn’t show any physical symptoms of depression or mental illness.

Mahendrarajah testified while she knew about his emergency room visit at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital with Dr. Ian Slayter, she didn’t know anything about the treatment Desmond received in the military for his PTSD, at the OSI clinic in Fredericton, or about his recent early discharge from in-patient services at Ste. Anne’s.

Had she known Desmond’s prior treatment, she testified she would have requested Slayter and Desmond meet as soon as possible for another assessment to connect him with the counselling therapy he needed.

Dr. Luke Harnish testified that two months after returning to Nova Scotia in 2016, Desmond was looking for help in getting psychiatric treatment.

Filling in as a physician at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital, Harnish’s only meeting with Desmond came on Oct. 13, 2016, when he met with the him and his wife to figure out how to help him after Desmond moved back home after a decade away.

After searching the internet with Desmond and his wife for contact information for the Ste. Anne’s Hospital to obtain his medical records, as Desmond believed medical officials were supposed to create a follow-up plan for him, he hadn’t received any information.

The emergency room doctor who saw Desmond weeks before the triple murder-suicide suggested the former soldier didn’t present himself as being potentially suicidal or homicidal.

Dr. Ali Khakpour, who has experience treating PTSD amongst soldiers in his native country of Iran, testified Desmond seemed “stable and didn’t appear to be a danger to himself or others.”

***

STRAIT AREA: Richmond County and Port Hawkesbury reached a 10-year deal for fire protection services in Point Tupper.

According to a joint press release issued by the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Municipality of the County of Richmond, the deal includes a $60,000 per year fee – with an increase of $1,000 annually – for the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department’s coverage of Point Tupper.

According to the press release, both councils investigated a wide variety of options, consulted with industry partners and talked to municipalities across the province.

While it was invaluable research, the town and county said the situation in Point Tupper is unique given the existing highway connections, geographical locations of departments in Port Hawkesbury and Richmond County, as well as the mix of industrial, commercial and residential customers.

***

GUYSBOROUGH: Municipality of the District of Guysborough councillors passed a $17,280,098 budget that includes a $3,501,000-million capital plan.

Warden Vernon Pitts said the tax increase would see both the residential and commercial rates jump six cents.

The new proposed tax rate for 2021-22 is $0.77 for residential and $2.74 for commercial property, per $100 of assessment.

Pitts indicated the municipality is still dealing with the $3-million shortfall that was a direct result of the loss of the Sable Offshore revenue.

District 8 Councillor Fin Armsworthy and District 4 Councillor Dave Hanhams voted against the increase to the tax rates, which passed with a 5-2 vote.

There was no increase to the municipality’s tax rates in 2020-21, and in both 2018-19 and 2019-20 there were five-cent increases.

Councillor Armsworthy was also the lone vote against the overall budget.

***

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal dismissed five separate claims from local business owners who claim their businesses were negatively affected by the twinning of Highway 104.

This confirms the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board’s (UARB) decision to dismiss their claims as well.

In 2015, five businesses in Antigonish each notified the province of their intent to bring a claim charging injurious affection under the Expropriation Act, for damages sustained by virtue of the project. None of the businesses had actually lost land due to an expropriation.

In the October 2019 hearing, the UARB heard all five claims, which had been heard together from the owners of Tri-C Management, Justamere Café, Pleasant Valley Nurseries, Down to Earth Art Gallery, and Dream Catcher’s Deli & Treats.

The businesses claimed the construction of the Antigonish bypass impaired access to their properties and reduced market value.

In February 2020, the UARB rejected the province’s assertion that the claim was statute-barred. They determined none of the businesses had established a claim of injurious affection.

***

WE’KOQMA’Q: WFN Fish Farm Limited Partnership (WFN) announced it was upgrading its steelhead trout farm to increase production, meet growing market demands, and create new jobs in We’koqma’q First Nation.

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, announced on March 18 a contribution of $2,050,000 from the Government of Canada to help WFN increase production and expand into new markets.

The investment will go towards WFN’s harvesting barge and cages, and to install a new automated feeding system to reduce operational costs. The company will also install a new flash freezer and packing equipment to sell individually frozen products through its retailers.

Established in 2019, WFN is a seafood processor owned and operated by We’koqma’q First Nation that operates a steelhead trout farm across multiple locations in Nova Scotia. Its facilities range from fish hatching and juvenile production to processing and packaging.

WFN reinvests all profits back into the business or the community for social programs such as housing initiatives and daycare. They currently employ 77 people and these upgrades will enable them to hire seven more.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency provided $700,000 through its Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program and $350,000 through the Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund, while Fisheries and Oceans Canada provided $1,000,000 through the Atlantic Integrated Commercial Fisheries Initiative.

***

MABOU: The president of the Gaelic College said the establishment of Beinn Mhàbu, a satellite campus that will be located in the village of Mabou, was an absolute game changer, not only for the local region, but the entire Gaelic community of Nova Scotia.

Rodney MacDonald said people are going to see a big change in the community of Mabou as it will transform into a year-round destination.

Former Premier Iain Rankin announced that the province would be investing $1.92 million to transform the former St. Joseph’s Convent and Renewal Centre into a modern day facility called Beinn Mhàbu, or Mabou Hill College.

The 32,000-square foot building, which includes a dining area, kitchen, small gymnasium, elevator and 37 bedrooms, was built in 1952 and will see upgrades in accommodations, the kitchen and with technology.

The campus’ offerings will include a foundation year program featuring broad-based course options, including Gaelic culture and history, an executive certificate in cultural organizations and event management, and an executive certificate in music and ethnomusicology.

Students will receive credit recognition for courses through Cape Breton University.

MacDonald advised Beinn Mhàbu, which will have students living on-campus from September to April with the inaugural first class scheduled for 2022, will also provide seasonal accommodations during the peak tourism season.

MacDonald also highlighted how Beinn Mhàbu, North America’s first Gaelic-medium school beginning at the primary level, will be home to artists-in-residence, and a Gaelic-based internet radio station with podcasts, traditional music and student showcases.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: The officer who reviewed Cpl. Lionel Desmond’s firearm licence testified that had he been made aware of Desmond’s run-ins with the police and struggles with his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), he may have suspended Desmond’s licence.

Joe Roper, a former New Brunswick firearms officer with the province’s public safety department, testified at the Desmond Fatality Inquiry that he was assigned to review Desmond’s license renewal in September 2014, while he was still an active member stationed at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Gagetown.

After failing to disclose that he suffered from PTSD, his application was “flagged” when one of Desmond’s references explained he was trying to cope with the mental illness.

Upon checking with Desmond behind the reasoning for him not answering whether he had been diagnosed or treated for depression, substance abuse or behavioural problems, Roper suggested it was because it didn’t have the specific condition PTSD listed.

He told the inquiry he later approved Desmond’s renewal after speaking with Dr. Vinod Joshi, his military psychiatrist, who confirmed he didn’t have an issue with the infantryman keeping his firearms licence because he was on a treatment plan taking medications, didn’t show any signs of psychosis and had never spoke about self-harm or violent thoughts towards others.

However, just over a year later on Dec. 29, 2015, Roper was once again asked to conduct an investigation after the chief firearms officer received information from the Canadian Firearms Information System that the now retired Desmond was the focus of a complaint issued to New Brunswick RCMP.

This time, his firearms licence was suspended.

Roper testified he was unaware when reviewing Desmond’s case in 2016 that he had a new psychiatrist and psychologist, both of whom were recommending the former infantryman for in-patient psychiatric treatment at Ste. Anne’s Hospital.

He later received a medical assessment from Dr. Paul Smith, who stated he supported the reinstatement of Desmond’s licence because his patient was “non-suicidal and stable” and he had “no concerns for firearms usage.”

Desmond’s firearms licence was reinstated on Feb. 29, 2016.

***

Photo by Jake Boudrot

Pictured is the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre in L’Ardoise.

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council agreed to provide emergency funding to the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre in L’Ardoise.

During the regular monthly meeting in Arichat on March 22, councillors voted unanimously to approve $3,000 for the facility to address day-to-day costs.

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said the loss of a physician working out of the clinic created a financial shortfall.

Board chairwoman Juanita Mombourquette said they’ve been working for a year to find another physician, they helped form the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health committee, they contacted Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, and they are working with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, the Department of Health and Wellness, as well as the Nova Scotia Association of Community Health Centres.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette noted that the centre reaches up to about 1,700 people, and has administered 30 grants and six projects, adding up to $1.1-million in financial investments over the past four years.

The district 5 councillor noted that 80-90 per cent of health centre’s funds are related to grants, and is not money they can access.