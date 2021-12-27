INVERNESS COUNTY: According to Environment Canada, the Chéticamp area received 50.6 millimetres of precipitation on April 3.

The early spring storm knocked out power for thousands and flooded roads and properties around the Strait area.

Starting on April 2 and continuing through the next day, and into April 4, areas in the southern part of the region were hit by heavy rains, which mixed with high spring tides to cause flooding. Areas more to the north were pelted with sheets of freezing rain, and in addition to widespread power outages, those areas also dealt with flooding.

According to Environment Canada, in Port Hawkesbury precipitation totals were 33.1 mm on April 2, another 44.2 mm on April 3, and 75.2 mm on April 4.

In Canso, wind guests were up to 64 kilometres an hour, according to Environment Canada.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said the sea level in Arichat was at 1.9 metres on April 3.

This led to the loss of power for residents throughout Inverness and Antigonish counties, with power outages in some parts of Richmond and Guysborough counties.

Stacey O’Rourke, director of corporate communication with Nova Scotia Power, told The Reporter the storm impacted approximately 20,000 customers in Cape Breton.

The storm also brought with it high winds which forced the Canso Causeway to be closed to all vehicles over 2.5 metres by the Department of Transportation and Active Transport (DTAT) on April 3.

In addition, roads around Inverness County were closed due to flooding.

The power was out for many Strait area residents on April 3 and 4 as sustained rains, hours of heavy freezing rain and spring tides colluded to flood roads and properties, and ice power and telephone lines around the region.

***

PORT HOOD: Callum MacQuarrie, a tireless volunteer and advocate for those with disabilities, passed away passed away in hospital on March 31.

During the regular monthly meeting on April 1 in Port Hood, Inverness Municipal Council observed a moment of silence in his honour.

Warden Laurie Cranton said MacQuarrie was the co-chair of the Municipal Accessibility Committee, and was involved in a number of other projects and fundraising activities around his community.

MacQuarrie became a quadriplegic after an incident in 1995 when he was 22 years old.

Upon returning to Inverness, MacQuarrie was one of the driving forces behind the development of the Inverness Beach as the only fully accessible beach in all of Atlantic Canada. A number of upgrades were made, including upgrades to the washroom and shower facilities, modification to make parking easier, and safety measures. Most notably, ramps allow people on the boardwalk to access the beach. Due to the inclusion of Mobi-Mats, people in wheelchairs can roll directly onto the sand. With that, walkers and beach chairs allow people with disabilities access to the water.

Callum MacQuarrie is pictured at the 2018 official opening of the Inverness Boardwalk Project.

***

LOWER L’ARDOISE: On March 31, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced Lobsters ‘R Us Seafood in Lower L’Ardoise received a $450,000 repayable contribution to expand its facility, increase cold-water storage capacity and add ice-making equipment.

The company also received a $50,000 non-repayable contribution for facility upgrades to meet COVID-19 health and safety requirements, the government noted, specifically protective equipment.

Lobsters ‘R’ Us is a family- owned and operated business which was created in 1992, beginning operations in 2004.

In 2011, Lobster ‘R’ Us designed its own storage facility, allowing them the ability to store a greater quantity of lobster for longer periods of time.

The plant also markets snow crab, which is sold to Atlantic Canada processing plants to be prepared for American, European and Asian markets.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: Port Hawkesbury Town Council decided at the April 6 regular monthly meeting that it will remove boulders in Sunset Park and share development plans for the area among various advisory committees.

Town Councillor Jason Aucoin said he wants council to come up with cleaner, nicer ways of keeping traffic from the green area, and Town Councillor Mark MacIver said there are plans to stop people from parking on the grass.

Deputy Warden Blaine MacQuarrie supported removing the boulders, but not before an alternative design was approved.

Pictured is Sunset Park, formerly known as Boulder Park.

***

MABOU: A serious behavioural incident at Dalbrae Academy resulted in investigations by the RCMP, the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE), and school staff.

Deanna Gillis, SRCE’S coordinator of communications, confirmed there was a “serious behavioural incident” on March 31, involving Dalbrae Academy students, witnessed by other students in a classroom.

Gillis said a video of the incident was then uploaded to social media platforms by students, and shared, then the school administration contacted the RCMP and began an investigation.

Gillis indicated school administration also reported the incident to CyberScan, the provincial organization for cyber safety.

In a letter addressed to students and their parents/guardians, principal Carol Smith asked students to please not share the video, and to immediately remove it from their phones.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: During the regular monthly meeting on April 6, Port Hawkesbury Town Council was unanimous in backing a proposal from Town Councillor Jason Aucoin to rezone properties owned by the town to allow for mini or micro-homes.

Aucoin suggested there are a few portions of land, he discussed with CAO Terry Doyle, that could be designated for smaller homes, and be potentially pre-sold. He said this would be a great way to open up housing opportunities in a town with a vacancy rate well below one per cent.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: The company that owns an oil tanker which was anchored in the Strait of Canso after multiple crew members tested positive for COVID-19, said it would remain there until public health authorities said they could leave.

Karl Risser, Atlantic inspector for the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF), said the San Telmo left Antwerp, Belgium on March 31 bound for Montreal when they received a complaint that a seafarer had contracted COVID-19.

When he got into Canadian waters, Risser said they took him off the vessel, tested him, and confirmed the positive result at a hospital, he then quarantined at a hotel in Sydney.

After the positive test was confirmed, Risser said a Canadian Coast Guard cutter evacuated the ship.

André Gagnon, media relations advisor with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), told The Reporter the remaining crew were isolating on the ship. PHAC Quarantine Officers monitored the situation closely, and received daily updates about the crew’s health status, he said.

Pat Adamson, spokesperson for the vessel owner, Scorpio Tankers International (STI), told The Reporter that the 183-metre-long, 32-metre-wide vessel anchored in Inhabitants Bay.

While thanking the community for organizing care packages for the crew members on board, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton posted on Facebook that the Marine Safety Security division of Transport Canada and the PHAC sent the San Telmo to the Strait area because it is one of few locations in all of Atlantic Canada that is capable of supporting both the cargo and the vessel. Chisholm-Beaton noted that the Strait has dedicated tugs large enough to assist the vessel, and is deep enough to securely hold Panamax-sized vessels while at anchor.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: Following the triple murder-suicide that claimed the lives of retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond’s wife, mother and daughter, Veterans Affairs conducted its own internal investigation.

However the department, which was in charge of Desmond’s recovery for four years following a tour as an infantryman in Afghanistan before being medically discharged in 2015, refused to voluntarily release their conclusions with the provincial fatality inquiry.

Marie-Paule Doucette was supposed to take the stand but her subsequent testimony was re-scheduled to a later date by Judge Warren Zimmer, allowing him more time to review the information.

The inquiry was told the internal review fell outside of its scope and for that reason it wouldn’t be submitted. As it’s a fatality inquiry and not a public inquiry, the recommendations are only provincial in nature, and don’t include the federal government.

***

HALIFAX: Cabot Links signed on to receive $14.25 million under the Tourism Sector Financing Assistance Program.

The program provides a standby letter of credit that operators use to secure loans. Up to $35 million in borrowing has been approved for these operators through their financial institutions, the province noted.

The program was made available to resorts, tour operators and scenic and sightseeing transportation services with at least 100 full-time and/or seasonal employees, annual revenue of at least $10 million and which experienced revenue decline of at least 50 per cent between April 1 to July 30, 2020, the province noted.

According to the province, the amount of debt cannot exceed $15 million per operator, and the Nova Scotia COVID-19 Response Council fund will guarantee up to 95 per cent of the amount borrowed. The interest rate cannot exceed prime lending rate plus 1.5 per cent, they said.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: Retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond received a total of $126,561 in disability compensation from Veterans Affairs for his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) diagnosis and additional associated conditions, the fatality inquiry heard.

A document presented on April 20 indicated Desmond received the majority of his benefit between January 2012 and February 2013, amounting to a total of $103,977.

Lee Marshall, a senior manager for Veterans Affairs testified upon Desmond’s medical discharge in 2015, he was assessed as a “moderate risk” in difficulty in reintegrating into civilian life.

On April 21, the inquiry heard there was another delay on Desmond’s road to recovery, this time he waited more than three months after his early discharge from Ste. Anne’s Hospital to be connected with the individual who would be assigned to assist him in his transition back to civilian life.

This subsequent delay took place despite Doucette speaking with the assigned social worker on Aug. 16, 2016, less than 24-hours after Desmond was released from the Montreal-based hospital.

On April 22, the fatality inquiry learned that while Desmond was referred to the Occupational Stress Injury (OSI) Clinic in Halifax, the facility had been turning veterans away who didn’t have a family doctor.

As COVID-19 cases rose last April, the Provincial Court of Nova Scotia suspended in-person court proceedings and the fatality inquiry reconvened at a later date.