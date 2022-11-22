ANTIGONISH: Stealing a song title from the 1980s hair band Europe, it is the final countdown, when it comes to the release of Crossing the Causeway.

That’s the title for the 14-track album coming from singer, songwriter and musician Mary Beth Carty, an effort that will be launched on Friday, Nov. 25, at Red Sky Gallery on Main Street in downtown Antigonish.

“It is really exciting,” Carty, who has shared her diverse talents around the world over the past couple of decades, told The Reporter of the upcoming celebration.

The debut of Crossing the Causeway coincides with the release of another single from the compilation “Tow Truck Song,” a tune that features Carty on the accordion, guitar, jaw harp and other percussion instruments, along with Colin Grant (fiddle), Mac Morin (piano) and Donnie Calabrese (double bass).

“It is a fun piece,” she explained, noting it was crafted for people to sing along with during her myriad folk festival appearances.

In a press release promoting the CD release, Carty reflects on rediscovering her “love for the diverse cultures, beautiful places and unique people” after returning home to northeastern Nova Scotia after living in bigger cities and spending time on the road.

“I wanted to reflect the unity found in the Gaelic, French and Mi’kmaw cultures,” she offered.

Carty, widely known for her prowess on the guitar and accordion as much as singing, pays tribute to those roots with her second album.

“I have been singing them for so many years, so there comes a point where you want to put things down (in an album),” she offered, when asked about the genesis of Crossing the Causeway.

Carty proudly noted that the album reflects a common theme “the diversity of culture” that she has tried to share with audiences in recent years; gigs that have included everything from cruise ship performances to taking the stage at folk festivals.

Noting that she completed the first studio session for Crossing the Causeway three years ago, she explained that the idea for the project came even earlier. For a long time, Carty has wanted to fashion an album featuring traditional singing, language and, of course, fiddle music.

“I have been playing guitar a lot for fiddlers,” she said, noting that the music is, more often than not, the genre of choice while she is behind the wheel.

As for the album title, Carty started by describing the “excitement” that she, like many others, experiences when she crosses that span and arrives in Cape Breton.

Noting that it may sound cliché, she believes in the thought that isolation has helped the Island’s culture not only survive, but also thrive.

One of her goals with the collection is to celebrate that “cultural causeway.”

Although the debut for Crossing the Causeway is on the horizon, listeners have received samples over recent months, including the release of the first single, “Mo Mhàthair or My Mother,” a 100-year-old Gaelic song on Mother’s Day in 2021.

“There was such a great response,” Carty remembered, noting the poignancy of the release of both versions; Carty’s during the COVID-19 global pandemic, while the initial one came amidst the Spanish flu.

Her version received extensive radio play on the BBC, which she described as “amazing to me.”

Mac Morin on piano and six fiddlers provided musical contributions to her version of the century-old classic.

On Acadian Day (Aug. 15) of that same year, she released her version of “Bon Garçon,” a song she unearthed at the Nova Scotia Archives, specifically, the one recorded by Peter Chiasson of St-Joseph-de-Moine, whose performance was recorded by folklorist Helen Creighton on June 6, 1944.

“I found a recording that I fell absolutely in love with,” Carty noted.

A couple of weeks ago, she released a single for a song in Scottish Gaelic “Òran Boisdale,” along with an accompanying video filmed by David Overmars of Shoebox Studios. Carty’s version is available on her YouTube channel.

With Crossing the Causeway, Carty hopes listeners will experience a “range of emotions” from the tunes, while, most importantly, making them “feel great.”

Noting the “healing powers” of music and culture, she explained that the jigs and other fast-paced tunes are meant to “pick you up,” while the reflective pieces, hopefully, “make you think.”

The aforementioned launch party for Crossing the Causeway later this week will not only feature her variety of talents, including as a singer, accordionist, guitarist and “player of pocket-sized instruments,” but also contributions from John Pellerin, Heather MacIsaac and Jan McKay.

And, not surprisingly, her beloved sister, Lilly Carty (with her bodhrán) will share the stage as well. It will be the culmination of a week in which Lilly will celebrate her 40th birthday.

Showtime on Friday is 7 p.m.

“It is going to be a lot of fun,” Carty said.

Her live performances not only showcase her magical voice and instrumental prowess, but also her ability to get audiences involved; belting out lines, such as “aliens are nice,” becoming commonplace.

For more about Carty, including upcoming performances, visit: www.marybethcarty.com.