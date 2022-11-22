PORT HAWKESBURY: The start of league play and a tournament this weekend are among the many events planned this season at the Strait Area Community Curling Club (SACCC).

Monica McCarthy, president of the SACCC, told The Reporter that the six-team league, which started on Nov. 21, runs every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday on three sheets of ice.

“Teams are set up for the year, at least six teams each night,” she said. “We know the teams are already made up. We know who to expect each night.”

The SACCC also hosts open day-time curling on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. which can accommodate up to 24 people, McCarthy noted.

“That’s open; it’s not formal teams, you can show up and curl,” she explained. “We make up teams depending on the numbers that show up.”

McCarthy is happy to announce the club has 20 new curlers this year.

“We do serve the outlying areas, the Strait area, so Port Hawkesbury and surrounding areas. “We have some from Arichat, Havre Boucher, there’s others in Richmond County; West Bay out that way,” she said. “And some right in the town as well. There’s actually new people who have moved to Port Hawkesbury who have signed up so we’re happy for that as well.”

After weathering the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020 season, the SACCC was able to organize a good season last year.

“We manoeuvered our way through it; Blaise MacEachern was our president leading us through the whole COVID, and as you know that was a big challenge for businesses, people in general, and lots of the non-profit sector,” she said. “We were starting from a good place for this season.”

With the club shut down since April, the SACCC first met in September, and put in ice earlier this month after upgrades were done to the ice plant, McCarthy said, noting the club opened last week for curlers to practice.

“We’re a little bit later this year; we needed some substantial work done on our ice plant, which we couldn’t get done until October. The ice was a little bit late going in this year,” she said. “Bill Butts is our ice technician and he’s got a team of people that help get the ice in. It took about three weeks because you’re starting from a cement floor, and then you have beautiful three sheets of ice. It’s quite a process, really.”

Noting that the SACCC has probably “the best ice in Nova Scotia,” McCarthy thanked Butts and his team for their work.

“I know we had work done on the compressor, and the ice plant needed a refresh and upgrade so that had to get done,” she said. “That complete project, it’s not all finished yet, but it’s probably going to cost us $25,000. It’s an investment in our future. Without good ice, you can’t curl.”

Last season, Team Nunavut practiced at the SACCC, and the club hosted a number of tournaments, in addition to league and open curling sessions.

The club will be hosting the annual Cashspiel, which starts Friday night and finishes Sunday afternoon, noted McCarthy.

“We attract teams from all over Nova Scotia. We’ll probably have close to 16 teams. This is the kick-off event,” she said. “Everybody likes to come to Port Hawkesbury to the club. I think we’re very welcoming and inviting. They keep coming back and they really enjoy the atmosphere. The ice is great. From a social perspective, it’s just a great experience. We have full bar service, a nice lounge where people can come sit and relax, and if you want to come and watch the bonspiel, now that the COVID restrictions are lifted, people can drop in and watch some of the games throughout the weekend.”

The SACCC is planning to host three other bonspiels this winter, including a Funspiel and the Industrial Bonspiel.

“That attracts a lot of the local businesses. And lots of comradery, and a little bit of competitiveness there,” she stated. “Your place of work can put a team into that bonspiel and I’ve played in that every year for probably the last five years, and it’s a wonderful event. A great way to meet people, have some fun, and it’s a great recreational past time as well.”

In past years, the club provided lessons and instruction for new curlers, but this year the SACCC will be hosting a new learn to curl program, “for people that want to learn to curl, no experience necessary, or people that maybe have just started to curl,” said McCarthy.

“We’re going to offer a formal program; an eight-week program starting Jan. 8. For a fee of $150, you can participate in that program for eight weeks. And then you’ll be all geared up and ready to become a full service member next year when we get started up for the season,” she said. “With this program, you’ll learn the basics of curling; you’ll do some classroom study, and then practice on the ice.”

Also new this year are two new social evenings, Thirsty Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wine O’Clock Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., said McCarthy.

“Again, just to build on comradery, visits, and have a little social outing,” she said. “Just encourage people to get out. Winters can be long, if you haven’t got an activity to get out of the house. We just encourage people to come out and see us, and try because really curling can be for everyone.”

McCarthy said the club is available for rentals for schools, businesses, or organizations and they will provide instruction, if requested.

“We can accommodate more, as far as rentals, whether it’s Christmas parties, or birthday parties, staff parties, receptions, reunions, and you can rent the ice or not,” she said. “You can have a meeting where you might not want the ice but our lounge area accommodates up to 80 people. The ice is optional; we do have a kitchen facility, full-service bar, the lounge, and access to Wi-Fi, so we can have music playing, and those kinds of things. It’s a very nice atmosphere.”

For those with physical limitations, McCarthy said the club has equipment for Stick Curling.

“For people that may have a bad knee, or bad hip, or can’t crouch down on the ice, we do offer Stick Curling where you’re using a stick to curl so you’re not crouching down on the ice,” she said. “That’s what I do personally, and it allows me to curl. It allows people that maybe have some physical ailments to extend the years of curling.”

Other plans, according to McCarthy, are for a youth program.

“We also have a high school program, part of our youth program, that’s curling once a week on Thursday evenings,” she said. “We are exploring a youth curling program so that it could accommodate young people, right up to high school. If there’s enough interest, we will try to make sure we have someone… to provide the training.”

Along with competitions, the SACCC hosts fundraisers, like selling tickets for the Survivor Pool, said McCarthy.

To keep the general public updated, McCarthy said the SACCC set up a new website: www.saccc.ca and the club has a Facebook page “Strait Area Community Curling Club,” to go along with their website and Facebook page for club members.

McCarthy added that the learn to curl program and gift certificates for club activities could make great Christmas gifts.

“Curling is for everyone,” she added. “We really just want to encourage people to get out. For couples that are looking for something to do, it’s a great social event, great social activity for the winter months.”