ANTIGONISH: The mayor and warden were disappointed the consolidation process was being undermined.

The comments were made during a community engagement session on May 2 at the People’s Place Library on Antigonish’s Main Street.

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter he’s pretty pleased with the community sessions as a whole, with lots of discussion back and forth.

With engagement sessions occurring throughout the municipality, McCarron said they’re getting a good “cross section” of discussion.

The mayor suggested that in addition to the community engagement sessions, people are also contacting them directly now, as they have been answering a number of emails and there’s been a lot more activity on their web site.

Boucher said some people are assuming the consultants are here to “sell it,” but that’s not the case as they’re a neutral party helping facilitate the sessions.

For the community members who believe the information requires more than just poster boards, the mayor said she understands where they’re coming from but invites them to take in a session.

McCarron suggested the county needs access to the town’s water and sewer facilities, as their biggest growth area is in the fringe area.

ANTIGONISH: On the same night a consultant led engagement session on the potential consolidation between the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish was held, town and county residents concerned with the process, hosted a meeting of their own.

The meeting of concerned residents, which was held at the St. James United Church on Main Street in Antigonish on May 4, had 70 people in attendance when it started, however, the meeting grew to approximately 100 throughout the evening.

Of those in attendance to figure out how they could get their voices heard, including a strategy to push for a plebiscite, town councillor Sean Cameron and municipal councillor Harris McNamara were present.

Organizer Sarah Armstrong told the meeting she has questions whether the current consolidation process is in the best interests of the communities.

Armstrong explained their priority was to brainstorm ways to move forward with actionable items that can get their voices heard.

With information provided to her by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, county resident Anne-Marie Long suggested until a decision in favour of consolidation is made, there is nothing preventing either council from presenting a motion to hold a plebiscite.

Cameron, who wasn’t there representing the town but as a concerned resident, advised there is also nothing stopping a councillor from issuing a motion at an open meeting.

Speaking on his personal involvement with the consolidation, Cameron advised on Sept. 13, council met with one motion on the table, to continue working with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing to discuss the possibility of the two municipal units consolidating.

Cameron explained that although he was told by town staff that five consultants reports were received, Brighter Communities was the only proposal he saw.

Chad Brazier, who is married to Armstrong, advised the province is paying $150,000 towards the engagement sessions and he feels they want to make a return on their investment.

Photo by Drake Lowthers

Women of all ages, including a group of students from SAREC, attended the Strait Area Women’s Place annual Denim Day rally at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on April 27.

POINT TUPPER: In a May 5 media release, it was announced Buckeye Partners entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bear Head Energy, which owns a clean energy development located in Point Tupper.

Richmond Municipal Council issued a letter of support for the project in 2021 and Warden Amanda Mombourquette told The Reporter the project, which was once looking to produce and export liquefied natural gas (LNG), is now set to produce and export green hydrogen and green ammonia.

The Bear Head project is fully permitted, and unique in eastern Canada with all project approvals and permits necessary for construction in place, placing it at a significant advantage, Buckeye Partners noted.

However, the proponents remain tight-lipped about the project, declining an interview with The Reporter. A representative with FTI Consulting, a firm that represents Buckeye, did touch base with The Reporter on May 6 and provided a background as to who Buckeye was, but wouldn’t speak to any project specifics.

It’s time to move away from those fossil fuel sources towards a green solution, Mombourquette indicated and she said private sector growth can help municipalities sustain services.

ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish defeated a motion to hold a plebiscite on a consolidation with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

The motion, introduced by Councillor Diane Roberts and seconded by Sean Cameron was defeated 5-2, with Councillors Donnie MacInnis, Andrew Murray, Mary Ferrell, Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier, and Mayor Laurie Boucher voting against the motion during the regular monthly council meeting on May 16.

With the motion defeated, the question of holding a plebiscite cannot be brought up again at the town council table.

Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier feels as though he’s in a better position to make a decision that’s in the long-term best interests of the town and county.

After an outburst from the gallery, that wouldn’t stay controlled, Boucher adjourned the council meeting for five minutes, and once the meeting resumed, the remaining councillors continued with their discussion.

Photo by Jake Boudrot

Tenants at this six-unit apartment complex on Bernard Street in Port Hawkesbury were told they had to permanently leave their apartments by July 31 so the owners can do renovations to the property.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council voted to send a letter of support for the EverWind Fuels project in Point Tupper.

EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage facilities, and transportation assets which purchased NuStar Energy’s Point Tupper terminal for $60 million.

EverWind said it intends to expand and develop the Point Tupper site to be the location of a regional green hydrogen hub for Eastern Canada, including new green hydrogen and ammonia production facilities.

CEO and Founder Trent Vichie told the regular monthly meeting on May 10 that since they officially took over on April 28, EverWind engaged a world-class group of partners to support development of the initial phases of the project.

Vichie told council the company will establish a steering committee with members of the community, and will have a very open door, with safety and environmental issues of paramount importance.

During “The Shift to Green” panel at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Strait Business Update on March 30 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, Vichie explained that when electricity runs through water, it breaks the water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The CEO advised ammonia lifts the production of agriculture roughly by two times, and today is being produced from natural gas.

Noting that hydrogen will be ubiquitous throughout the world, represents the future of transport fuel, and will de-carbonize many sectors, Vichie told council that ammonia is essential for the food supply because it can double farm production, and the company is are creating a carbon-free version.

As an alternative fuel, green hydrogen produced at the site is expected to help provide a green fuel for Nova Scotia and support carbon emissions reduction by over one million tonnes a year by 2025. By 2030, the project could reduce domestic and international carbon emissions by more than four million tonnes a year through the production of green hydrogen, EverWind noted.

The Point Tupper site is ideally positioned to produce green hydrogen as early as 2025, supported by significant existing in-place infrastructure, the company said, noting Point Tupper has an existing ice-free, deep-water port with 27-meter depth and two berths which are capable of accommodating the largest vessels in the world. The port is the deepest in Nova Scotia and the surrounding region.

In addition, the company said the Point Tupper site has existing rail loading facilities and is adjacent to pipeline networks to support domestic and regional markets. Electricity transmission is available at the site as well as 7.7 million barrels of liquids storage and abundant freshwater, which is adjacent to the site, they said.

Photo by Drake Lowthers

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier was on a tour of the Maritime provinces, and made a stop in Port Hawkesbury on May 8. Bernier wants to continue increasing the party’s popularity by the next federal election.

DARTMOUTH: Fishers from We’koqma’q First Nation were on the water after reaching an understanding with the federal government.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced that it reached an understanding with We’koqma’q First Nation that will see their members fishing lobster in pursuit of a moderate livelihood, and selling their catch in accordance with an amendment to We’koqma’q’s and Potlotek’s amended Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan which is supported by DFO authorization.

DFO said the plan was developed by the community with collaboration from Potlotek First Nation, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, and Kwilmu’kw Maw-klusuaqn Negotiation Office (KMKNO).

We’koqma’q harvesters fished during the 2022 commercial seasons in Lobster Fishing Areas (LFAs) 27 and 31A with a trap limit of 210 in each, DFO said, noting the LFAs are within the Unama’ki District where We’koqma’q and Potlotek are located.

To provide access for We’koqma’q’s participation in the commercial lobster fishery, access was offset by using existing banked licences and unfished traps across the entire Unama’ki District, DFO said. The department said it remains committed to negotiating through the willing seller-willing buyer model.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said the season in LFA 27 is May 15 to July 15, and in LFA 31A, it runs from April 29 to June 30. They said lobster stocks are all considered to be in the Healthy Zone in these Lobster Fishing Areas.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs said Mi’kmaw harvesters from We’koqma’q First Nation have worked together to build a Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan for their community. They said the Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plans provides the community authority and management for their constitutionally protected right to fish for a moderate livelihood.

The assembly said We’koqma’q and DFO met through formal consultations and came to an interim understanding on how We’koqma’q would implement their Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan, without having to sign any agreements, or change how their community harvesters want to see their treaty rights implemented.

The assembly said it continues to support decisions made by Mi’kmaw communities on how they will proceed with their Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery and welcomes the announcement from We’koqma’q as another step in the right direction towards self-governance.