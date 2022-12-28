ARICHAT: After a Richmond Municipal Councillor was suspended for breaching the code of conduct, the provincial government said changes to the penalties for future offenders are on the way.

In April, the province confirmed to The Reporter that it started the process of amending the Municipal Government Act.

Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesperson Krista Higdon said a working group made up of the Association of Municipal Administrators, the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, and the Association of Nova Scotia Villages will provide recommendations to the province about municipal codes of conduct, as well as potential sanctions.

Higdon said the province expects the process will be complete by the end of this year.

At a special meeting on March 28, council approved sanctions against District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon; specifically that he write an apology, to be delivered by Warden Amanda Mombourquette.

The second sanction mandates that Diggdon undergo sensitivity training, agreed upon by council, to be completed no later than Sept. 30, at the councillor’s expense.

The final sanction is that Diggdon is restricted from attending regular council meetings and committees of council for the month of April.

The warden said council spoke with the parties involved and brought that information to the March 21 regular monthly meeting.

According to the minutes of the March 28 meeting, provided by the warden, council determined that Diggdon breached the code by “failing to observe a high standard of morality in his conduct of his official duties, failing to observe a high standard of professionalism in his dealings with members of the broader community, and failing to perform the functions of his office with integrity.”

Mombourquette later confirmed, via email, that Diggdon will be paid during his suspension.

The investigation began after a Richmond County woman accused Diggdon of sending her inappropriate messages when she asked the municipal councillor for help finding housing.

Jessica Forgeron provided 20 screenshots to The Reporter showing interactions she had with Diggdon, including text messages exchanged in April 2021, and a series of Facebook Messages on Nov. 22 and 23, 2021 in which Diggdon repeatedly asked for pictures, even as Forgeron continued to ask for help, and while Diggdon was attending municipal meetings.

Based on past interactions, Forgeron told The Reporter that Diggdon was asking her to send him naked photographs.

After being asked for a response on March 1, Diggdon did not provide The Reporter with a comment by press time.

PORT HOOD: A local group, and a long-time businessman opposed to a potential wind farm in Inverness County made their case to the municipality.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on April 7, businessman Joe Shannon made a presentation, followed later in the meeting by David Hart, with the Route 19 Community Association, who both oppose the proposed 18-turbine Rhodena Wind Project.

Shannon noted that it is “one of the largest and most difficult decisions,” that council will have to make in this term, but in his experience, a project needs to be relocated when there is local opposition.

Noting that land ownership is a source of wealth in the region, especially for those without the guarantee of a government pension, Shannon said mortgage companies are reviewing whether they want to continue backing homes within a certain distance of wind turbines because of lower resale values.

With 360 wind farm applications denied in the United States, Shannon responded that Canadian authorities are also giving these projects more scrutiny.

Hart described himself as a 20-year resident of Inverness County and said the association submitted documents to council detailing their opposition to the project. He said 190 people are part of the web site group and there are 165 objectors to the project, which he said is growing.

Hart said the project does not protect the peaceful use and enjoyment of properties, pointing to the 40-decibel noise level for wind farms.

Along with mechanical failure, Hart said there are issues like leakage and fire with wind farms.

Since the tourism industry is so important to Inverness County, Hart said it should be not be undermined.

Contributed photo

On April 5, long-time volunteer and educator, and former Strait Regional School Board Chair Mary Jess MacDonald passed away.

PORT HASTINGS: The operators of the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport will remain in place.

David Morgan and Celtic Air Services Limited filed a notice of discontinuance with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, officially closing their legal battle. They were seeking an injunction in court against Christopher Neville, Axair Aviation Inc., Ava K. Holdings Ltd., and Gateway Facilities ULC.

While in the process of putting together additional affidavit evidence, and after correspondence with counsel on the other side, Morgan’s lawyer Gavin Giles said discussions around maintaining the status-quo evolved into resolving the whole case.

Giles said that solution involved his client’s offer to effectively repay Neville the amount of money he had invested by way of a shareholders loan into the business, a total of $1,258,207.80.

ARICHAT: Another formal complaint was made against a councillor already suspended for violating the code of conduct, this while members of two municipal committees said they would step down unless he was removed from their groups.

During the committee of the whole session on April 11, two residents raised concerns during the question period near the conclusion of the meeting.

Louisdale resident Tommy Samson told council he believes District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon again breached the code of conduct when discussing the performance of a municipal employee with a resident of Richmond County.

When contacted by The Reporter, Samson responded via Facebook Messenger that he sent screenshots of the conversation to four councillors, along “with an expression of my concerns.” He said Warden Amanda Mombourquette “responded and confirmed they will be looking into this.”

Mombourquette confirmed to The Reporter that Samson did report a breach of the code of conduct, but refused to provide further comment “until council has time to follow the processes in our code of conduct.”

Council later decided to investigate the complaint, but decided not to sanction Diggdon at that time.

Because Diggdon was a member, Jessica Webb of L’Ardoise told the council meeting that she resigned as co-chair of the Municipal Recreation Advisory Committee when council reached its decision. After reviewing media coverage, Webb said she contacted Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau with her concerns.

Marcilyn Cianfarani, a member of the municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee, confirmed that at a meeting on April 14, the committee passed a motion to ask Diggdon to resign. Cianfarani said she has also suspended her participation on the committee “until the issue is resolved.”

Should Diggdon decide to remain on the committee, Cianfarani said she would “have no choice but to resign.”

The Reporter reached out to Diggdon for comment but did not receive a reply by press time.

Photo by Drake Lowthers

CEO and Founder of EverWind Fuels LLC., Trent Vichie, provided the State of the Strait Business Update with an overview of their green hydrogen and green amonia project at the former NuStar terminals in Point Tupper.

ANTIGONISH: A lifelong resident of Antigonish provided the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation (SMRHF) the largest single donation in its history.

In the late taxi driver’s will, John MacLellan left a legacy gift of $1.68 million to SMRHF, but the foundation said it only realized the true amount of the donation after receiving the last installment in June 2021.

MacLellan died at the age of 96 in 2018 following a brief stay at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. He drove a taxi in the town until the age of 89.

A family friend of MacLellan, Margaret Zinck, remembered him as a very honest and good person who was very kind to everyone he crossed paths with.

Meghan MacGillivary-Case, chair of the SMRHF, explained a legacy gift is a gift that someone leaves in their will and “it is one of the most significant and impactful gifts that you can give,” noting that “John’s gift will help support health care in our community for generations to come.”

Chisholm advised this donation is invaluable to the facility and the foundation wants to recognize the importance of this significant donation, which will be placed into the “St. Martha’s and You” endowment fund.

According to a 2012 media release from StFX University celebrating MacLellan’s 90th-birthday, he logged more than 5-million kilometres over his 63-year career.

MacLellan’s uniform now hangs in Antigonish’s Heritage Museum, which includes a personalized belt, that he had until the day he died.