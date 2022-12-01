Mayor, deputy mayor call utility moratorium motion ‘disingenuous’

ANTIGONISH: A motion calling for a moratorium of the sale of the town’s electric utility, in light of consolidation between the town and county, was shot down by town councillors.

“During the consolidation talks, there has been some rumours about a potential sale of the Antigonish Town Utility. We value that as a very important utility that not only gives us lower rates, but also brings revenue to the town outside of normal taxation,” Councillor Sean Cameron said. “Hearing that, it’s important that we try to keep that public utility in place, so I would like to make a motion to have a moratorium placed on it so that it will not be sold for a period of 25 years.”

The motion, introduced by Cameron and seconded by Diane Roberts, was defeated 4-2,while Donnie MacInnis wasn’t present during the Nov. 21 council meeting. The only councillors to vote in favour of the motion were Cameron and Roberts.

Councillors Andrew Murray and Mary Farrell, Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier, and Mayor Laurie Boucher voted against the motion.

“Nobody had talked about that at all, but it gave the impression,” Cormier said in open council about a community-made document that’s spreading false information. “I thought it was really disingenuous that that be brought up, kind of scaring the public when it wasn’t even bought up.”

The deputy mayor advised he voted against the motion because it wasn’t even considered in the first place and was used as a false argument to speak against regional government.

“It’s not dealing with the reality of the situation,” Cormier said. “It’s not being upfront with the people.”

The mayor agreed with Cormier, suggesting it was dishonest to have councillors passing that information around, then moving and seconding a motion.

“It’s not a rumour, what it is it’s the dispensing of misinformation, that’s what it is,” Boucher said to council. “When you deliberately go out and pass that around and put fear in the people that their electricity rates are going to go up, that’s wrong.”

The mayor explained the sale of the electric utility didn’t come from any official discussions, joint council meetings, or workshops, and came solely from the community group that created the flyer.

“That’s why it’s important to have a motion,” Cameron said.

“That’s why it’s important to have accurate information councillor,” Boucher responded.

After the mayor’s comments, a member of the gallery shot back at council, at which point, Boucher advised if there was another outburst she would have to ask him to leave.

With emotions still high over the final decision on consolidation, following the meeting, the mayor advised, for her, it hasn’t changed council’s opinion on consolidation, .

“Mainly because when the guiding principles were set-out, by joint council, which were agreed by both councils, the protection of the electric utility is within the guiding principles,” Boucher said. “I have no fear that it will be taken care of. The councils going forward would be crazy to not recognize the utility as (beneficial).”

Boucher said the utility will remain in the hands of the community of Antigonish for years to come.

During the Town of Canso’s amalgamation with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, the municipality sold the Canso utility in fairly quick manner but the mayor advised it’s not the same situation.

“You have to compare apples to apples,” Boucher said. “I have no idea what condition their electric utility was in. I know Antigonish’s utility is in very good shape, the infrastructure is very strong. We’ve applied to do some upgrading on the grid to be able to handle more electricity.”