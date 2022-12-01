Summer Fest looking to establish cookout

ANTIGONISH: A local music festival, which made the move to Columbus Field this summer, is asking the Town of Antigonish for $7,500 for a new venture to add to the two-day festival.

During the town’s regular, monthly council meeting on Nov. 21, Ray Mattie, the founder of Nova Scotia Summer Fest, made a pitch to councillors, providing data from this past summer’s marketing campaign, while also explaining a new opportunity that recently presented itself.

Providing a summary of the 2022 marketing campaign, the festival’s digital campaign took place from April 4 to July 4.

“These particular pieces were created in partnership with Digital Nova Scotia,” Mattie told councillors. “The campaign included hitting all the major iPhone apps and Facebook ads.”

He also advised a CTV Atlantic campaign took place from May 4 to June 12, a radio and TV campaign lasted from May 4 to July 26, along with an Atlantic Lotto campaign from Aug. 2 to Aug. 12.

“Atlantic Lotto made a five-second clip and a 20-second clip that was put on every single kiosk in all four Atlantic Provinces” Mattie said. “So this little piece here would have been on every kiosk, highlighting Antigonish, from St. John’s right to Edmundston.”

Mattie suggested the marketing campaign gave Antigonish, and the festival in general, coverage throughout Atlantic Canada.

Speaking on the overall success of the social media campaign, Mattie explained their top social media post, was Walk Off The Earth with approximately 6,000 clicks, while Jimmy Rankin and The Trews had garnered 2,500 clicks.

“It shows that Facebook is one of our top impressions, through the whole way through, our link clicks to the website were 23,000,” he said. “The audio you hear in the commercial was listened to completely 155,000 times and the commercial online was watched 91,000 times.”

In hard numbers, Nova Scotia Summer Fest had 3,162 people come through the gate; with 2,091 in pre-sales data, 1,071 walked up to the gate unannounced.

“We had people come to Antigonish from every single province in Canada, including Northwest Territories, we had four,” Mattie said. “Our four major centres on concentration of those purchases were Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, and Fredericton.”

Twenty-one people, Mattie suggested got on planes and flew in for the festival, from nine American States, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia.

“Halifax outsold Antigonish in advance of the festival online by one ticket, 712 versus 711,” he said. “Importantly too, one of our other metrics was age demographic, so we know where we’re actually trying to target.”

While they’re not getting the same numbers as some of these major venues, Mattie noted to be in the same sentence as Carnage Hall in New York and Budweiser Stage in Toronto, is a huge deal.

Addressing the new venture opportunity, in addition to the music side of things, he advised the Department of Agriculture is looking to partner with them as a festival, which would be the first partnership of its kind to host a Nova Scotia Cookout on the Thursday night.

Mattie advised Damien Welsh, of Back East Seafood would be assisting them with the development of the event and he suggested it would truly be a unique experience as there’s nothing like that in the province.

“The goal here is to take Thursday night and make it an additional aspect, because there’s a lot of food tourists and music tourists and from day one, we’ve been trying to marry the two,” he said. “That Thursday night would be something of a lower ticket price, so people in the area that might not go Friday or Saturday could go and try local foods.”