BOYLSTON: The RCMP said the body of a 74-year-old reported missing in Guysborough County was found in Milford River this morning.

Guysborough County District RCMP said in a press release issued this afternoon that they were dispatched to a vehicle parked near the Boylston Bridge, on Highway 16 in Boylston, yesterday at 6:36 p.m.

The RCMP said a missing person investigation started at that time, with assistance from the Strait Ground Search and Rescue Team, the Milford Haven Volunteer Fire Department, and Emergency Health Services.

At 7:20 a.m. this morning, the RCMP said a 911 call was received of a body in the Milford River.

“The body was identified to be that of the missing person reported earlier approximately one kilometre from the parked vehicle,” the RCMP said in the press release.

Although the death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, the RCMP added that their investigation is ongoing.