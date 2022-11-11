EverWind Fuels says it will not be using coal in initial production phase

POINT TUPPER: The CEO of EverWind Fuels says they won’t be using a fossil fuel source to generate power for their Point Tupper green hydrogen facility despite what is claimed in articles that were published in recent weeks.

The company is asserting that the articles contain factual inaccuracies and misrepresentations relating to their proposed development project.

“At EverWind, we remain committed to being stewards of the environment in a transparent manner, while delivering on an ambitious development plan to stimulate the creation of a new, green economy and jobs in Nova Scotia,” Trent Vichie said in a written statement dated Nov. 9. “We maintain a robust community and media outreach program and dedicate as much time as possible briefing various stakeholders and rights holders on our project plan, benefit to Nova Scotia, and the science behind producing green fuels.”

An article that was featured in the Oct. 26 edition of The Guardian claims the project would be powered by coal in the initial phase but the company maintains it will convert wind-generated electricity into green hydrogen.

In an interview with The Reporter, addressing the claims made in the article, Vichie explained this was the furthest thing from the truth and laughed at the question of using coal.

“The article headline chose to ignore (parts of) the quote which included there will be new wind coming onto the system by 2025 that will be built for the plant, and that it would be misleading to say EverWind would be drawing from the grid,” the CEO said. “Power from EverWind’s initial phase will be coming from newly built wind farms connected to the grid and specifically allocated to the project through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).”

Vichie explained their dedicated wind farms, touch the Nova Scotia Power grid and go to their project, which he notes is not them using coal.

“Those electrons get added to the system and we take them off,” Vichie said.

While their potential customers demand it, EverWind will meet the strictest global criteria for green fuel, Vichie said, which is based on the European Union’s definition of Renewable Fuels from a Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO), requiring that fuels must be produced using renewable energy.

“Europe will not buy green ammonia that has fossil fuel production,” Vichie said. “I’ve put so much time and effort into the project; this is something I understand fully.”

Doubling down on the fact EverWind won’t be using a fossil fuel source to generate power, Vichie said the original article, which was posted on Sept. 18 in The Energy Mix ignored crucial information.

“I said it, they ignored it, and turned it into a headline. I don’t even know what to do,” he said. “You’re sentenced by a headline.”

The Energy Mix said it is a Canadian non-profit that promotes community awareness of, engagement in, and action on climate change, energy, and the shift off carbon.

According to a Feb. 14 media release, NuStar Energy announced that it offloaded their 7.8 million-barrel storage terminal in Point Tupper to EverWind Fuels for $60 million. EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage facilities, and transportation assets.

Vichie said his company’s project will provide employment and attract several billion dollars in investments, just in the first two phases of the project, as well as “a potential green fuel source to supply into the province.”

Vichie said EverWind is “ready to supply when the demand is there.”

Vichie said green hydrogen can take wind energy or solar energy and “turn it into a liquid fuel,” while ammonia lifts the production of agriculture roughly by two times, and today is being produced from natural gas.

EverWind said it intends to expand and develop the Point Tupper site to be the location of a regional green hydrogen hub for Eastern Canada.

Vichie said the site in Point Tupper has an existing ice-free, deep-water port with 27-meter depth and two berths which are capable of accommodating the largest vessels in the world. The port is the deepest in Nova Scotia and the surrounding region.

In addition, the company said the Point Tupper site has existing rail loading facilities and is adjacent to pipeline networks to support domestic and regional markets. Electricity transmission is available at the site as well as 7.7 million barrels of liquids storage and abundant freshwater, which is adjacent to the site, they said.

EverWind pointed out that the site is operated by a highly qualified, 70-person team trained to protect the surrounding environment and deliver safe operations.

Vichie said the company will establish a steering committee with members of the community, and will have a very open door, with safety and environmental issues of paramount importance.

As part of a staged development, EverWind Fuels also intends to partner with offshore wind developers to further expand production over time.