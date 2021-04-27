MODG implements additional COVID-19 precautions, closes buildings to public for two weeks

GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) has closed all of their buildings to the public for the next two weeks as COVID-19 case numbers begin to climb.

The municipality has moved staff, who are already working a four-day work week as is, to a two-day onsite, two-day working from home system for the next four weeks.

“The next month could be the most critical in our fight to get past the COVID-19 threat,” Warden Vernon Pitts said in a media release April 26. “The average age of our population is 55-plus, which is not dissimilar to our workforce makeup, so although we’re in a lower risk area, it only takes one infection to stat a cluster.”

He indicated with their aging demographics that could be devastating.

“If we all do our part by getting vaccinated as quickly as possible, and by limiting our movement, we can make a difference,” Pitts said.

Meetings will be re-scheduled or moved to an electronic format, depending on the need for the next four weeks.

The municipality suggested they will review the building closure decision in two weeks, and at that point they will make another decision to re-open or remain closed for another two weeks.

“As a municipality we operate three windfarms, water and sewer systems, run emergency services, and we process solid waste that is collected in all municipalities from Pictou County to CBRM,” Barry Carroll, the municipality’s CAO said. “By moving to a staff model that can isolate a portion of our workforce in the unlikely event that a staff person becomes infected, will allow us to continue providing critical municipal services.”