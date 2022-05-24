MODG passes motion to keep eight-person council

GUYSBOROUGH: Following a recent municipal boundary review, council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) has voted to stay at eight representatives, with slightly re-drawn boundary lines.

The presentation made by John Heseltine of Stantec provided council with a detailed report in order for them to understand the recommendation that came forward.

Heseltine reviewed the two-phase approach of the process he undertook for the review, the consultation on council size, along with the consultation on the municipality’s physical district boundaries.

“This review is being conducted as required under the Municipal Government Act that municipalities in Nova Scotia review the size and governance arrangements and electoral boundaries for their councils in eight year intervals,” he told council. “The last complete review for Guysborough was done in 2011, and it was required under the dissolution of Canso.”

Heseltine explained MODG’s current council is an average size in comparison to the province’s other municipalities, and the number of residents per council member is the second lowest in the province, which is about one-third of the provincial average.

“On the other hand, that consideration can be balanced by the fact Guysborough councillors do deal with a relatively large budget, which is really your reflection of the productivity of the municipality,” he said. “On average, Guysborough councillors deal with more budget per councillor, and therefore more decisions per councillor than any other council in Nova Scotia.”

An online boundary survey which ran from March 28 to May 3 and was promoted on the municipality’s Facebook page and advertised in local media, only obtained 69 responses; an earlier survey with 143 responses favoured the current size of eight councillors.

“I would have liked more,” Heseltine said. “But I do have to say, upon reflection of that, Guysborough was smaller than most of the jurisdictions we deal with.”

Using Windsor-West Hants and a similar question as an example, noting they have five times as many residents and obtained approximately 750 responses, Heseltine explained that the turnout in Guysborough was basically the same.

Heseltine’s recommendation from the available information that was provided was to maintain an eight-person council with some slight modifications to the district lines to increase voter parity.

The motion was passed 6-1; the lone nay vote came from District 8 Councillor Fin Armsworthy, who represents the Canso and Tickle area.

Armsworthy indicated he was unhappy with the updated boundary review as it removed some of the areas in his district.

“You’re confident you made the right decision and had the right information for it?” the councillor asked Heseltine, to which Armsworthy responded with, “I don’t think so.”