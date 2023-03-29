ST. PETER’S: The Strait of Canso Offshore Wind Task Force is gaining more supporters.

Last week, the task force announced their terms of reference were approved by more than 30 signatories who are committed to working together to advance a clean energy future.

The group was formed in December, 2021 made up of officials with the Town of Port Hawkesbury, the Municipality of the County of Richmond, the Cape Breton Partnership, rights holders, regional stakeholders, and industry.

“Really it was a response to the opportunity in the offshore wind industry,” said Richmond Warden and task force co-chair Amanda Mombourquette. “We were starting to learn a little bit more and more about the offshore wind potential in Nova Scotia, specifically the Strait area.”

Although the industry was new to the region, it was not to other parts of the globe, the warden noted.

“We are trying to learn from what’s already been done, learn about the wind potential, and then engage with the community at the same time, to make sure that our rural voices are heard,” Mombourquette said. “We really do see this as a massive rural economic development opportunity but we also understand that communities have concerns and questions so that’s why we’ve had an open door policy at the task force.”

The warden said it’s important that the task force has a diverse group at the table that allows the region to take control of its energy future.

“Not leaving it up to higher levels of government to determine that for us but to be an active participant in how it develops,” she noted. “That learning journey, that education piece has been a huge undertaking so that we can understand, so that we can share that knowledge, and from that education we jump right into engagement.”

In the last year-and-a-half, Mombourquette estimated the task force has made 50 presentations about offshore wind to groups including the Potlotek Band Council and the Collaborative Environmental Protection Initiative.

With opportunity knocking at the door, Mombourquette said it’s important to work together to build the industry.

In a press release issued on March 22, the task force said it has helped increase the profile of the Strait of Canso by highlighting the port and its competitive advantages for offshore wind such as a world-class wind resource.

“We have done a great deal of advocacy work for the growth and development of offshore wind, and related to offshore wind, those clean fuels like hydrogen and ammonia,” Mombourquette stated.

The task force said it has been at the forefront of Nova Scotia’s pursuit to become the first offshore wind and green hydrogen energy hub in Canada, and they have worked to develop key partnerships with all levels of government, Mi’kmaq community leaders, industry partners, municipalities, ocean users, and local businesses.

Mombourquette said the Sable Offshore Energy project provided the region with invaluable lessons and infrastructure like pipeline corridors.

“We know from research that the shores of Nova Scotia have an incredible competitive advantage,” the warden said. “In a global context, we are first in the world for wind speeds off of our shores; we are third in the world for gigawatt potential behind giants like the UK and the US Atlantic coast. There’s so much opportunity here. Plus we have assets such as water available in large quantities, land available that is in industrial zones, our deep water, ice-free harbour.”

The region also boasts a workforce with skills required for the construction, operation, and maintenance of green energy storage and shipping facilities like those being proposed by EverWind Fuels and Bear Head, said Mombourquette.

The task force said it understands that establishing Canada’s first green offshore wind and hydrogen hub will require ongoing planning, partnerships, research, promotion, and capacity-building.

While she supports efforts to export green energy, Mombourquette would like to see attention given to domestic uses.

“We need to really look at domestic uses as well and make sure that we become ready for that and to look at attracting complimentary industry such as green steel,” she said. “We would like to see the same things happening with those kinds of complimentary industries developing here because of our access to affordable, clean energy.”

The task force said their work can help: establish an Oceans and Green Energy Innovation and Research Centre; grow and strengthen the local supply chain to create synergies with new and existing businesses and industries; foster timely, meaningful, and inclusive engagement; train and build a resilient and skilled workforce; and create a plan for building critical infrastructure for land, air, and sea to support the industry.

“This is the beginning of a brand new industry right here at home,” Port Hawkesbury Mayor and Task Force Co-Chair Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said. “Not only will this industry pave the path to a greener and more sustainable future, but it will create employment opportunities that will see skilled workers re-locate here to be part of Canada’s first green energy hub. It’s an exciting opportunity for a new workforce and for future generations. By continuing to harness the Strait area’s socioeconomic and geographic advantages, we will work towards the development of Canada’s first green hydrogen and offshore wind hub. “

Mombourquette said they will continue their work to engage communities, and support and involve federal and provincial governments.

“We have been pressing the message of rapid evolution of this industry to all levels of government,” she noted. “We’re going to need to continue to do that, and with other folks as well when it comes to making sure that our supply chain is preparing so that as much as possible stays here.”

The warden added that the most benefits from offshore wind will be seen 10 to 15 years down the road, but that potential can only be fully realized if everyone works together with an eye toward sustainability and using a strong local voice.

“It does have a positive impact for our economy; it will have a positive impact for our climate. We have a responsibility to be pursuing clean energy,” she added. “The fact that we could be playing a role in securing a sustainable energy future, not just for Nova Scotia, but for planet, when we look at the export potential and gigawatt potential offshore, it’s a huge deal.”

To learn more about the work of the Strait of Canso Offshore Wind Task Force, visit: http://www.capebretonpartnership.com/strait-offshore-wind-taskforce.