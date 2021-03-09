Motor vehicle concerns among top policing priorities

PORT HOOD: Motor vehicles travelling over the posted speed limit in Inverness County is one of the major policing priorities for councillors.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on March 4 in Port Hood, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Keith MacDonald asked for councillors to offer their input, which will be shared with RCMP detachments in the municipality.

“So that they have a good understanding of where municipal council would like to see the focus of their membership for the next fiscal year,” MacDonald told council.

All councillors said there is a problem with speeding vehicles throughout their districts.

District 6 Councillor Lynn Chisholm said she has received complaints about speeding within Port Hood. Another problem surrounds younger drivers speeding, but like District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier, she questioned how that can be stopped and how violators can be apprehended.

“I don’t know how you could possibly control that unless you’re sitting in the sport 24/7,” she told council.

District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said he spoke with the Inverness and Port Hawkesbury RCMP detachments about speeding vehicles, and both followed-up on his complaints. He said he is fortunate that in his district there is an RCMP officer stationed in Whycocomagh, and there is a detachment in We’koqma’q First Nation.

“They followed-up on the complaint, they called me back,” he said. “I guess they just drove the road a little extra.”

Deputy Warden Bonnie MacIsaac said drivers using cell phones while driving, as well as impaired driving are at the top of her list. She also called for checkpoints in the early evening, and for action to crack down on illegal drugs.

“Inverness is pretty high up there for impaired drivers, in the Inverness district,” she said of statistics provided by the RCMP. “I think more could be done on the drug situation as well. I don’t think we’re oblivious to knowing that there are issues in Inverness County with that as well.”

Warden Laurie Cranton said some residents in his area are “seriously concerned” about vehicles speeding through communities like Margaree Forks.

“Transportation did put up some extra speed signs, and stuff like that, but the only thing that’s going to control that through that area is a few people getting caught doing what they’re doing.”

Cranton said signs from the Department of Transportation and Active Transport measuring the speed of vehicles could be moved around the municipality.

“I’d love to see us have two of those, so we can put them in Mabou, at one end of the other for a while, and once they’re there, they say they’re not as effective, but then move them to Margaree, move them to Creignish, move them around,” the warden said. “You see that sign flashing, the first thing you do is look at your speedometer and you slow down. It catches me every time and it makes a difference.”

The CAO added he will compile, organize and present those concerns to the RCMP.