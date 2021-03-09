Tax increases a ‘last resort’ to balance budget: Mayor

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town does not want to raise taxes even though the global pandemic has impacted the bottom line.

Following the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on March 2, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said town council had a preliminary budget meeting to lay out the process.

“It’s not your typical budget year, we’re dealing with the repercussions of COVID-19, the challenges with the huge reduction in the typical revenue stream that we realize as a town,” she said. “We definitely have to give our budget deliberations some careful consideration.”

In a typical budget year, the town usually holds between six to eight meetings before bringing the budget to a public meeting for ratification, the mayor explained.

“We definitely to do play to meet often,” Chisholm-Beaton noted. “One thing that we’ll be doing differently this year is we’ll be meeting to discuss ways that we can increase our revenue stream as a town.”

The mayor said finding new revenue can impact the town positively over the long-term.

She said it’s important to employ all possible solutions to balance the budget without the raising residential or commercial tax rates. Because everyone is dealing with the economic effects of COVID-19, she said the town does not want to pass along another financial burden to residents.

“A tax increase would certainly be a last resort in terms of balancing our budget,” she said. “We hope this year to come up with some creative strategies to achieve a balanced budget, while maintaining business continuity, while maintaining levels of service, without having to increase the tax rate.”

During the global pandemic, the mayor added there have been new commercial assessments to offset commercial losses.

“We’re fortunate that we have had the opportunity to see the up flow to help counter-balance that down flow,” the mayor explained.