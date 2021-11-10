MULGRAVE: Councillors in the Town of Mulgrave have finally come to a resolution when it comes to residents with poultry and farm animals within town limits.

Council’s decision was to amend the current land-use by-law, which would now allow residents the opportunity to own up to six egg-laying hens. Staff also decided to rescind a motion made previously in September.

That particular motion was in regards to exploring a poultry and farm animal by-law.

Mayor Ron Chisholm indicated during the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Nov. 1, that senior staff is pleased to finally reach a conclusion to an issue that’s been at the council table for the last number of years.

As for the requirements in amending their land-use by-law, town staff will be obligated to host a public hearing on the change, something that will be advertised two weeks prior to the event, but currently there is no date set.

Under Mulgrave’s land-use by-law amendment, no other farm animals, besides the six egg-laying hens will be allowed inside town limits.