Sex offender charged for break-in, vehicle theft, impaired driving

LAKEVALE: An Antigonish County man, who served time for multiple sexual assaults, was arrested and charged after he allegedly broke-in to a home and stole a car last night.

Antigonish County District RCMP said 35-year-old Gavin Sean Griffiths of Lakevale has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, and impaired operation of a conveyance. Police said he was scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court today.

Back in 2017, Griffiths returned to Antigonish County after serving a sentence for multiple sexual assaults in Ottawa. While on probation for two years, he was restricted from having contact with certain people or possessing weapons, and had to undergo counseling.

Considered a high risk intensive supervision offender and repeat sex offender, Griffiths had criminal convictions for various crimes dating back to 2005, and Nova Scotia RCMP notified the Antigonish detachment that he was moving from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

At around 7:55 p.m. last evening, the RCMP said they responded to a report of a break-in at a home on West Lakevale Road in Lakevale. They said a homeowner, who was home at the time of the break-in, interrupted the suspect, who immediately left the home and fled the area. Police confirmed the homeowner was uninjured.

While on their way to the home, the RCMP said they received a complaint of a vehicle that was stolen from a neighbouring home on West Lakevale Road. Shortly after arriving at the scene of the break-in, the police said they learned the stolen vehicle crashed nearby, and that the suspect was trapped in the vehicle.

When they arrived on at the scene of the crash further down West Lakevale Road, the police said they found the vehicle flipped on the passenger side. After they were able to successfully get him out of the vehicle by smashing the rear window, they said Griffiths was taken into custody.

Officers noted that Griffiths was displaying signs of impairment, and after providing a breath sample, the RCMP said he registered a fail on an approved screening device. Police said he was then arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance.

As a result of the collision, the RCMP said Griffiths suffered injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. While at the hospital, police said he provided a blood sample that will be analyzed, and could result in more impaired driving charges.

Once discharged from the hospital, Griffiths was taken to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment where he was held in custody overnight.