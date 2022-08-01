MULGRAVE: A new cultural and creativity centre will soon benefit the performing and visual arts scene within the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG).

Mike Kelloway, Cape Breton-Canso MP announced over $2.6 million on July 22, in federal funding for the construction of the new RoadHouse Creative Centre, a facility for local and regional artists in Northeastern Nova Scotia.

“Big things can happen in rural Canada,” Kelloway said. “By making use of digital and sustainable technologies, this creativity centre will support theatre artists, musicians, visual artists and many others for many years to come, creating lasting benefits for Guysborough and Northeastern Nova Scotia.”

Based in Guysborough, Mulgrave Road Theatre is a well-recognized cultural organization that engages its community, supports artistic and cultural collaborations, and creates new theatre woks reflective of life in Atlantic Canada.

Once completed, the new RoadHouse facility will house a 2,500 square foot transformable creation and performance space with automatic retractable seating for 100 audience members.

An additional 5,500 square feet of space will be dedicated to housing a multi-purpose lobby and meeting space, dressing rooms, storage space, restrooms, workshop facilities, as well as a light and sound booth and interior and exterior community gathering spaces.

In March, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow announced on behlaf of the Province of Nova Scotia a committment of $400,000 towards a new facility.

Adapted from the former Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) building, the RoadHouse Creativity Centre will be a cultural and creative hub for Northeastern Nova Scotians to come together to practice, explore and enjoy the performing and visual arts.

Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, Pat Dunn, shares a special connection to the MODG, as his mother is from Boylston.

“Coming down to play baseball, we would always stop at this building, but this didn’t always use to be a theatre,” Dunn said, with a roar of laughter from the gallery in attendance. “Our government is proud to support the expanded RoadHouse Community Creative Hub, which will have a great impact on Nova Scotia’s vibrant arts community here in Guysborough and beyond.”

For more than 45 years, Mulgrave Road Theatre has been thrilling audiences, bringing new Canadian works to like and offering programs to inspire the next generation of writers and performers.

Emmy Alcorn, Mulgrave Road Theatre’s executive director advised the organization is grateful for the contribution that allows them to not only be cultural leaders but also environmental leaders, and moves them beyond a dream, making their vision a reality.

“We produced theatre in church basements and community halls, in small theatres and large theatres, we have shown our work in festivals all across the country,” Alcorn said. “It’s been a wonderful ride. But it’s usually in somebody else’s town and always in somebody else’s building.”

Ever since she arrived in Guysborough in 1995 it has been her dream to have a place of their own.

“Where we could carry out our tradition of creating and producing transformative works of theatre and reveal who we are,” Alcon said. “Where we can invite artists and organization to come to Guysborough to develop and present their work.”

And now, she said Mulgrave Road Theatre is on the brink of having just that.

“With the renovation and construction of the RoadHouse, people will have a creative centre in their home base, where we can have an idea in the morning and test it out in the afternoon,” Alcorn said. “We can hang whatever we want on the walls, we can paint the walls, and we can even move the walls and always be in the mode of creation.”