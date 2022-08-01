ST. PETER’S: Swim the Canal 2022, will be taking place in St. Peters on Sunday Aug. 7th at 1:30 p.m.

Taking place each year, this year marks the sixth annual swim after organizers had to take a two year break due to COVID-19. The swim is the closing event for the Nicolas Denys Day celebrations and as the water has been hovering around 20 degrees for the past week, organizers of the event, such as Ann Marie Kerr, have been taking registrations and busy making plans.

Kerr notices the event has been increasingly popular each year and brings the community together. In past years they’ve saw up to 400 participants and she says a lot of people come to Cape Breton just for this event.

“There’s lots to do. We have to focus on safety quite a bit. We have lifeguards and we encourage swimmers to have a spotter. You know, someone that just keeps an eye on them while they’re swimming through,” she says.

Kerr says swimmers can take flippers or a floating device, it’s not a race and it’s really just a lot of fun. Participants will enter at the St. Peter’s Canal, National Historic Site. They will then have the option of swimming the 800-metre length of the canal or 100-metres from Battery Park to the canal wall and then back.

Richmond County Warden Amanda Mombourquette says the location of this event offers something you really can’t find somewhere else, this adds to the uniqueness of the experience and jumping in the canal itself is a big part of the community’s identity.

“You know, there’s not too many community events where it involves swimming from an inland sea out to an ocean and through an 800-meter canal. It’s a pretty unique experience. And obviously the St Peter’s canal, it’s a national historic site, it forms a big part of the identity of our community,’ she says.

“So being able to showcase it from the water in this way to so many people… it’s not an experience you’re going to get anywhere else.”

Weather forecaster Cindy Day will be hosting the event which starts at 1:30pm and goes until 5. Leona Burkey and Roger Stone will be providing musical entertainment onsite.

The cost for the event is $20 per person when you register before August 7th and $25 on the day of the swim.

Those interested in registering for Swim the Canal 2022 prior to the event, can contact Ann Marie Kerr at 902-535-3759, or contact Carrie’s Custom Cuts in St. Peter’s at 902-535-3135.