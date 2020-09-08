Mulgrave Road Theatre presents art exhibit ‘The Ends of the Earth’

GUYSBOROUGH: Sometimes, the dark clouds of confinement can unleash the silver lining of creativity.

Mulgrave Road Theatre and Artworks East are collaborating in an exciting gallery event that offers a showcase for artists who have been cooped up for months.

In January 2020, Mulgrave Road Theatre took possession of the former Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation building in Guysborough and renamed it “The Road House.” Staff and board members are in the planning stages for a major renovation, to result in a new Creative Hub for the community and wider region.

In the meantime, Mulgrave Road Theatre is activating the building in its current state by inviting Artworks East to hold an exhibit of their art. Artists will include Alison Billard, Bert Fraser, Julie Anne Fox, Justina Dollard, Kas Stone, Kenny Boudreau, Lee Leonard, Moni Duersch, Renee Sagebear, Sandy Winter, Wayne Avery, and Wilda Kaiser.

Strict health protocols will be in place to provide safe viewing. The interior has undergone a thorough cleaning and has received a fresh coat of paint. Barriers will be in place to ensure social distancing.

The exhibit will take place on September 19 and 20 and again on September 26 and 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Road House, 10559 Main Street in Guysborough.

Artwork will be available for purchase directly from artists through e-transfer.

The Mulgrave Road Theatre Creativity Hub is supported by the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund and Community Foundations of Canada. Mulgrave Road Theatre acknowledges the generous support of the Canada Council for the Arts, Arts Nova Scotia, Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, Nova Scotia Communities, Culture and Heritage, and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.