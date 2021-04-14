Community Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department gets new pumper truck By Jake Boudrot - April 14, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A brand new pumper truck, which was purchased for $110,000 from New Brunswick, is pictured after arriving at the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department on April 6. Photos by Jake BoudrotThe Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department’s new 1,000 gallon tank pumper truck is pictured arriving at the department on April 6 after a four-hour drive from New Brunswick. The Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department’s new pumper truck has the capacity to pump 1,500 gallons per minute, according to Fire Chief Mike Breen. Members of the Mulgrave Fire Department take a look at their new pumper truck. As has been the practice for many years, Mulgrave Fire Chief Mike Breen said the department will now pay the town half the purchase price, which will be $55,000. Mulgrave Deputy Mayor Tanya Snow-Keeling (back, third from the left) hands over a cheque for $110,000 from the Town of Mulgrave to Mulgrave Fire Chief Mike Breen (back, second from the left) to purchase the new truck for the fire department.