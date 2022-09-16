ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish has been recognized by StFX University for their contributions to the post-secondary institution, particularly since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

During the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Sept. 13, Warden Owen McCarron said the award, which the municipality were co-recipients of with the Town of Antigonish, was provided recently by the StFX Alumni Association.

“It was scheduled to be presented last year at homecoming, and of course, homecoming didn’t happen last year because of COVID-19,” McCarron told open council. “The (Friend of StFX) Award was created as a gesture to our community during the early days of COVID, when the university made the decision to hold in-person classes, and the students were coming back into the community and isolating and needing support.”

The community volunteers that stepped up for the Neighbours Helping Neighbours program, he said, provided groceries and overall support to the students, faculty and staff at the local university.

“Someone felt it was appropriate that both the town and county be nominated for that award,” the warden said. “I was there a couple weeks ago …to receive the award on behalf of the county.”

As part of the award, the municipality received a special edition Ollie Bot, along with a painting of the building the President’s Office is located in.

“It was nice to be able to accept the honour on behalf of municipal council, and really on behalf of our complete community,” McCarron said. “It’s nice to be acknowledged, but I think it’s important to highlight the fact they appreciated the effort of all of our constituents to help out during that time.”

The Alumni Awards of Excellence recognize the contributions and accomplishments of very special members of the Xaverian Family.

According to information on StFX’s website, the Friend of StFX Award is awarded to a non-alumnus or an organization who has demonstrated a commitment of outstanding service to the StFX Alumni Association, or the university.

It suggests the individual or organization has brought honour to StFX through significant contributions, and is an inspiration to StFX and the extended community.

“It’s nice for the community to be recognized,” McCarron added.