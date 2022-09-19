ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish received a thank you card from the Antigonish Art Fair in relation to their annual contribution towards the summer event.

Reading the card to council during the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Sept. 13, CAO Glenn Horne advised the organization thanked them from the bottom of their hearts for their continued support.

“This is our eighth summer, and despite many challenges including weather, we put on all five fairs,” Horne read from the card. “We were very pleased to see community members and visitors purchase work by young and established artists.”

Councillors in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish passed a motion unanimously during their regular monthly council meeting on Sept. 13 to donate $500 towards the repairs of the Sandlot Ballfield bleachers.

The recommendation came out of the county’s June 28 committee of the whole meeting.

On June 15, Randy Crouse, Antigonish Challenger Baseball coordinator, took to social media to voice his displeasure after vandals caused damage to their bleachers.

“I don’t even have the energy to be angry anymore. I just want to know why,” Crouse posted to Facebook. “Why is there the need to vandalize things that people worked so hard to provide for the community?”

Councillors in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted unanimously to re-name a private lane during their Sept. 13 regular monthly council meeting.

The recommendation itself came out of the committee of the whole meeting earlier on the evening of Sept. 13.

The private lane, which is located off Summerside and Bayfield Road, will now be known as Fisher Lane.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish has approved the installation of a streetlight in the county.

The recommendation came out of the committee of the whole meeting prior to the county’s Sept. 13 regular council meeting.

The streetlight’s location will be placed on a sharp turn of Blacksmith Valley Road, just after the Dunmore Bridge.

Councillors in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish passed a motion to forward a petition concerning poor conditions on Glen Road to provincial representatives.

The recommendation came from the committee of the whole meeting, just before the county hosted their regular monthly council meeting on Sept. 13.

In addition to forwarding the petition to Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson, the municipality will pass it on to the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works.