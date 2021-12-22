Home Community Mutual Aid Christmas Food Bank Drive Community Mutual Aid Christmas Food Bank Drive By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 22, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Contributed photosOn Dec. 11, volunteer fire departments from Isle Madame, West Bay Road, Louisdale, Port Hawkesbury, and Port Hastings participated in the second annual Firefighters Mutual Aid Christmas Food Bank Drive at stores around the Strait area, including Sobey’s and Atlantic Superstore in Port Hawkesbury, as well as Charles Forest Co-op in Arichat.