Community Drive-Thru Christmas Party By Jake Boudrot - December 22, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp St. Joseph’s Credit Union was out in full force for the Drive-Thru Christmas Party at École Beau-Port in Arichat on Dec. 12. Photos by Jake BoudrotThe Richmond County Early Childhood Education Association had a table at the Drive-Thru Christmas Party at École Beau-Port. Santa Claus helped point the way for those wanting to get some treats and crafts at Development Isle Madame’s Drive-Thru Christmas Party. As people drove up to each display, volunteers were there with some cheer and a few gifts. This furry friend got into the holiday spirit on Dec. 12 in Arichat. There were treats aplenty on Dec. 12 in Arichat. This pair was eager for their Christmas gifts at the Drive-Thru Christmas Party on Dec. 12 in Arichat. David Paupin, with Jeantie’s Mini Mart and Kenny’s Pizza in Arichat, was decked out for the Drive-Thru Christmas Party. Volunteers represented various community groups, businesses, and other organizations.