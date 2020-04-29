STRAIT AREA: Although the fishing season is soon starting for some and will start later this month for others, their representatives want action from the federal government.

The Canadian Independent Fish Harvesters’ Federation (CIFHF) called on the Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans (FOPO) to reconvene for an emergency session to limit the damage COVID-19 will cause the industry and coastal communities.

“We need the federal government to step up and support the critical fisheries sector now,” said Melanie Sonnenberg, president of the CIFHF. “I am sure the minister knows this, but Mother Nature will not wait for government to make decisions to help our industry. Members of the fisheries committee must make this a priority to meet to advance support for fish harvesters now.”

The CIFHF said the seasonal nature of the fisheries sector has left it exceptionally hard hit by COVID-19, and harvesters might have to forgo fishing seasons due to a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and with social isolation all but impossible on a 40-foot vessel.

Although the season in Lobster Fishing Areas 26A and 26B, covering the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence and impacting fishermen in Inverness and Antigonish counties, has been delayed to May 15, the season for LFAs 28, 29, 30, 31A, and 31B, off Richmond and Guysborough counties started on May 1.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Snow Crab season is underway and facilities around the Strait area are preparing to start processing.

On April 25, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $62.5 million support package for fish processors. While fish processors are a key part of the fisheries supply-chain, direct support for the harvesters devastated by the pandemic is still required, the federation noted.

The CIFHF has written to Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, Bernadette Jordan, calling on the government to extend Employment Insurance (EI) benefits for a 12-month period for all fisheries workers, independent harvesters, crews and plant workers, and include all salmon workers who qualified for EI based on the 2018 fishing season.

The federation wants the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy programs adapted to meet the needs of the fisheries sector.

The CFIFH called on the federal government to waive or reimburse all 2020 federal fees related to the commercial fishery including, but not limited to licensing fees, vessel registration fees, IQ fees, wharf fees, etc.

The federation wants to see the introduction of a program similar to the Canada Emergency Business Account for fish harvesters.

They also want a review of other program elements of the COVID-19 Canada Emergency Response Plan such as the Farm Credit Canada and Business Credit Availability Program and, where necessary, modify these programs to meet the unique challenges facing independent fish harvesters.

Finally, the federation wants a deferral of payments and a freeze on interest for existing bank and provincial loan board loans related to fishing activity, for a minimum of 12 months.

“Decisions need to be made now – so harvesters can get out on the water and get seafood on to Canadian plates,” said Jim McIsaac, of the B.C. Commercial Fishing Caucus.

“We are running out of time with our spring lobster fishing season beginning in the next few weeks in Atlantic Canada and Quebec, we can no longer wait on policy from Ottawa, we need action now,” added Martin Mallet, executive director of the Maritime Fishermen’s Union.