No new cases identified in Eastern Zone

HALIFAX: No new cases were reported in the Eastern Zone, for the fourth consecutive day.

For the Nova Scotia Health Authority zone covering eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, the total number of COVID-19 cases has remained at 50.

Today, the province reported one death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 28. The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 20 new cases were identified Tuesday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 905 Nova Scotia tests on April 28 and is operating 24-hours.

As of April 28, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 227 residents and 97 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 27,486 negative test results, 935 positive COVID-19 test results and 28 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, with 11 individuals currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. As of today, 529 people individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.