New COVID-19 case in Eastern Zone related to travel

HALIFAX: A new COVID-19 case has been reported in the Eastern Zone.

This is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the person has been self-isolating as required.

As with any positive case, public health will be in touch with any close contacts of this case and advise of next steps. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Nova Scotia has 64 active cases of COVID-19. Four new cases were confirmed today.

“Seeing lower case numbers is good news, but it does not mean we can let our guard down,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “We know how fast this virus can move. We have worked so hard to contain it – let’s not falter as we get closer to the vaccine being available. We need to continue to be kind to one another, support one another and recognize that when we follow public health protocols, we are actually protecting each other.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,788 Nova Scotia tests on December 9. Nova Scotia will report rapid-testing pop-up numbers weekly, starting this Friday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 81,706 tests. There have been 304 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 80. Two hundred and forty cases are now resolved. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

“Today marks the sixth consecutive day where our case numbers are below 10,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Just because our case numbers are low does not mean we can become complacent. I am urging Nova Scotians to continue to follow all the public health measures.”

On Dec. 5, two new cases were confirmed in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone – which covers eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. Both are under investigation.

Then on Dec. 7, two more cases were recorded in the Eastern Zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the person has been self-isolating as required. The other case is under investigation.

Before that, the last case identified in the Eastern Zone was on Oct. 24. The province confirmed at the time that the case was related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The province would only say that the case was diagnosed in “another province” and that Eastern Zone resident recovered in that province.