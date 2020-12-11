Town councillor wants flyers cleaned up

PORT HAWKESBURY: A town councillor asked staff to act on complaints from residents about the mess left by business flyers.

Town councillor Hughie MacDougall told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on December 1 that he’s received complaints about unopened flyers clogging drains, or snagged in snow-blowers, and it is pressing since winter is on the way.

“When they come with the flyers, they’re just throwing them out, and they could end up anywhere,” he told council. “They don’t just throw the newspapers on the streets like that.”

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, flyers must be left on a step or in a newspaper tube, and MacDougall asked whether a by-law is needed, or if town staff can contact those in charge of distributing the flyers.

MacDougall agreed to a suggestion from mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton to have Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle contact the appropriate people to voice the concerns of town residents.