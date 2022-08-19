New exhibit at Inverness County Centre for the Arts

INVERNESS: Inverness County Centre for the Arts (ICCA) announced the opening of “June Leaf in Mabou Since 1969,” an exhibition of never before seen works by the artist June Leaf.

According to the ICCA, June Leaf, along with her partner Robert Frank, moved to Mabou in 1969. They bought a house in the Mabou Coal Mines and quickly made it their primary residence, they noted.

Leaf often speaks to the influence Cape Breton had, and still has on her life and her art practice, the ICCA said, noting that Leaf sees the world through people, her work is figuratively based, and it is the people of Cape Breton and the relationships that she built here that forever altered her life’s work.

In this exhibition the ICCA said there will be a selection of drawings chosen from Leaf’s storage files but the core of the exhibition is of the portraits she made of the people around her. They said the portraits started as a desire to draw everyone in Mabou who had met Andrea, Robert’s daughter, before she died tragically in a plane crash when she was just 20 years old. Then they turned to portraits of the many people in Cape Breton who became friends and they continue to this day, with the most recent double portrait from July 22, 2022, they noted.

The ICCA said the drawings, beginning with the first piece she made in Mabou, “First Water Faucet,” give insight to the research and process to her extremely proficient career. Those who attend will see an early landscape from the Coal Mines which appears again and again in Leaf’s work, they said. And there is a version of Robert Entered the Room, one of which was showed at The Whitney museum in 2016, the centre noted.

The primary study drawings for her well known Glasses sculpture will be on view, as well as many never seen before sculptures, according to the ICCA, which noted that Leaf has been incredibly generous in opening her home and her work in preparation for this exhibition. They said Leaf has a deep desire to show what Cape Breton has meant to her very prolific and influential career for over 50 years.

According to the ICCA, Leaf was born in Chicago in 1929 and lives and works in New York City and Mabou. For over seven decades, they said Leaf has explored the human figure, landscape, and mechanical systems in her narrative drawings and paintings and hand-made, kinetic sculpture.

In her legendary studios, the ICCA said Leaf works inventively and agilely with a prolific range of material, juxtaposing and layering each composition and often working simultaneously on paper, on canvas, and with metal.