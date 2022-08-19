Rhyah Stewart reflects on national team experience

ANTIGONISH: It has been a busy summer for Rhyah Stewart.

The 15-year-old goaltender, who is now in training camp with the Cape Breton West (CBW) Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League, is coming off a memorable opportunity at the national team level.

“It was an amazing experience,” the soon-to-be Grade 11 student at Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School told The Reporter.

Stewart, one of only three Bluenose players to participate, was one of the six goalies from across the country who received an invitation to the Team Canada U18 summer selection camp in Calgary.

She was one of the youngest skaters on the camp roster.

Describing it as a “tremendous development opportunity,” Stewart added, “I learned a lot – both on and off the ice.”

She agreed that having the opportunity to play and train with top players from across Canada in her age group will benefit her immensely.

“I loved everything about it,” Stewart said, when asked about her start in the sport, which came as a four-year-old with the traditional Timbits minor program.

Although she “tried a lot of sports,” she noted that it wasn’t long before she knew that hockey was her favorite.

As for decision to be a goaltender – after participating in a couple of camps focused on the position with the Antigonish Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) – Stewart decided that she wanted to play between the pipes.

“I really liked the movement,” she explained, when asked what elements of that position appealed to her.

Stewart noted the “competitiveness” – being in the middle of the action – also caught her attention.

She pointed to her “compete level,” when it comes to naming the strengths of her game; not to mention her speed.

Stewart, who played last season with the Cabot Highlanders of the Nova Scotia U16 ‘AAA’ Hockey League, is following in the footsteps of her older brothers – Zac and Leyton – who have skated at the major junior level. Her father, Dave, an assistant coach with the STFX X-Men and former student-athlete with the White and Blue, also played professionally in the UHL and ECHL.

“We are definitely a hockey family,” she agreed.

Stewart, who was selected to the Nova Scotia U16 squad last season (although COVID wiped away any playing opportunities for the program) has turned her focus to making the U18 team.

As for her future, she hopes to parlay her talents into opportunities at the university and national team levels.

She also noted the growing professional opportunities for female hockey players.

“I want to do everything I can to have the chance to explore that aspect as well,” Stewart says.