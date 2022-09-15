PORT HAWKESBURY: The J. Franklin Wright Gallery at the Civic Centre is now featuring the work of a local photographer.

On Sept. 8, the official opening took place for a new photography exhibit “Flora, Fauna, Fiddles, Frost” by Mary Hankey.

“It was fantastic, as a matter of fact, they even had to take out more chairs, which was great,” she said of last week’s opening. “There were a lot of people who attended so it was great. It was very encouraging. I knew my family should show up, but I wasn’t sure beyond that. It was certainly heart-warming.”

Hankey said she was first approached by gallery committee member Sharon Ryan.

“She said it’s about time that you had an exhibit at the gallery. I was rather surprised but she encouraged and said, ‘you should do it.’ Eventually, I said yes,” Hankey said. “I also journal about my photos as well so she just thought that would be a good fit for the gallery.”

Hankey, who also is a freelance photographer for The Reporter, said that opportunity has also helped improve and keep her skills sharp.

“Doing the freelance for The Reporter has given me the opportunity to go to these events and see things that I wouldn’t normally experience, so that’s great,” she stated.

Hankey said she frequently posts her work on social media.

“I also have an assortment of photos; there’s not just one subject or theme,” she explained.

To come up with one theme, Hankey said she decided to incorporate the upcoming Celtic Colours Festival into the exhibit.

In fact, one of Hankey’s favourite pictures was of Troy native Natalie MacMaster during Celtic Colours, which appeared in The Reporter back in 2019.

“One of the photos, which was my favourite photo that I took at Celtic Colours, was the one of Natalie MacMaster, when The Reporter sent me,” she said. “I almost put the camera down because she had finished the fiddle tune that she was playing, then I thought, ‘I think I’ll wait a second.’ That was when I captured it.”

Hankey used the COVID-19 pandemic to improve her photography, including online courses on composition, lighting, and macro photography.

“During COVID, I certainly honed my skills a lot more, as far as photography, because I had a lot more time to do that,” she noted. “I went online and did a bit more studying and spent a lot more time outside just taking photo, after photo, after photo; things that I had never taken photos of before. I invested in a macro lens and started taking photos of things that you would see close-up that you would never see otherwise.”

The local photography said when her aunt was in her 80s, she gave her a box of pictures, and Hankey provided information on the back of each.

“One of my favourite photos is a photo of my mother, and it’s the only one I have of her as a child,” she said. “It’s not a particularly sharp photo but it’s obviously meaningful because it is the only photo. What makes it even more meaningful is that when my aunt gave it to me, she vividly recalled the day that it was taken when my mother was only five years old. She told a story about why it was taken, the dress that she was wearing. That, to me, made more of an impression about the story that went along with it. That’s why when I’m taking photos or going on a trip, I journal so that I remember and I have something to go along with my photos.”

The exhibit will run until Oct. 28 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.