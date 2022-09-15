ANTIGONISH: A school bus belonging to the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) was stolen just days prior to the first day of classes.

On Sept. 4, at 3:02 a.m., the bus was parked at Eastern Auto parking lot in Antigonish, which is located at 63 Beech Hill Road, when it was taken.

“The bus was parked in the Eastern Auto parking lot for the summer months as this is where it was being stored,” Stéphanie Comeau, CSAP’s communications coordinator told The Reporter in an emailed statement. “Having a bus stolen days before the start of the school year has added challenges, however we were able to replace this bus temporarily with a spare vehicle belonging to the Strait Regional Centre for Education.”

Finding the temporary replacement vehicle on short notice, she said, luckily didn’t cause any disruption to the service provided to families of École acadienne de Pomquet.

On Sept. 5, 2022, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Antigonish County District RCMP said they responded to the report of a school bus that had been stolen from a business outside the Town of Antigonish.

According to the CSAP and RCMP, it was learned that the bus, which has the identification number 92 on the front and back, was believed to be in the Black Avon area of Antigonish County, being driven towards Meadow Green Road.

“There still have been no reports of anyone seeing the bus,” Comeau said in a brief phone call. “Which is very concerning.”

When asked if the buses were equipped with GPS tracking devices, the CSAP indicated the eight busses within their fleet servicing the local area do have the tracking devices installed.

“The bus was equipped with a GPS tracker,” Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, RCMP public information officer told The Reporter. “When members attended the last known location, the school bus was not located.”

The CSAP is asking if anyone has seen the bus or has any information about it, to contact the Antigonish RCMP Detachment at (902) 863-6500.