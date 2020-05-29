GUYSBOROUGH: There will be a new marina coming to Country Harbour.

During their regular council meeting on May 20, officials in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough approved $350,000 in core funding from their Gas Tax Fund, plus an additional $150,000 in in-kind support for the facility.

For the past few years, a community effort has been underway to bring a marina to the area.

This effort which wants to situate the marina in a “scenic site” next to Salesman Provincial Park, is now pursuing further funding.

The marina will be owned and maintained by the municipality but operated by a community organization.