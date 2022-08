Nova Scotia Public Works has put lines in almost everywhere except Arichat-West Arichat-Petit de Grat. Why?

At night, I come home sometimes after 12 o’clock and if there is heavy fog, which there is very often, I can’t see the road. I almost had an incident with a deer. If I have an accident and get hurt someone is going to pay the price.

Even the side of the roads, there are miles of high brush that should have been looked after.

Violet Bonin

West Arichat