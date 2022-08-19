New book delves into local history

ARICHAT: A book recounting the stories of those who once lived in the area is now available.

Intimate Conversations: A Century of Lives Lived in Isle Madame and Vicinity was written by Arichat resident Bernice Boudreau.

“I had a deal with Lancelot to publish it and they actually sold out to Nimbus, and Nimbus wasn’t interested in the history,” she recalled. “So I took this book and I fired it under the bed and it stayed under the bed for 26 years.”

Starting in the mid-1990s, Boudreau conducted interviews with elderly residents on her days off.

“I would interview with no pen, no recorder, nothing. I would go in there like a visit and I would look into their eyes and the stories they told me were unbelievable,” she noted. “There was no camera in their face; there was no pen, no distractions whatsoever. Everything flowed very well. So I would go three or four times. When I would leave there… I had to pull the car over and I had to start writing; writing all the main things and when I got home I would go a little farther. I would do this for the three visits then I would take it in and read it to them. And I would say to them, ‘is there anything I didn’t get right, or is there anything you want to change, no problem.’”

Topics in the book covered everyday life before and after the turn of the 20th century, Boudreau said.

“There’s fishing and politics, and there’s where babies came from, and marriage and relationships, and a few surprises that blew my mind a little bit,” Boudreau noted. “It was really important that they felt comfortable and they did. By the time I went the third time, I took their picture and their story was told. It was a matter of getting it on paper.”

In addition to interesting stories, as well as historic incidents like the 1918 influenza outbreak, and the 1929 earthquake, Boudreau found that despite their traditional leanings, some of her subjects were quite superstitious.

Other stories were humorous and fun, Boudreau said.

“There was one gentleman who couldn’t afford skates so he had these gum boats, and what he did is he had these empty Carnation cans, and he shoved the boats into the Carnation can as good as he could on both sides and he went skating for the day,” she recounted.

Those interviewed included Boudreau’s grandmother Evangeline May (Landry) Samson.

“My grandmother lived with us for 30 years and I had her story and I had such an interest in her story, and I love history and I love English,” she said. “I decided I should continue with the stories. Hers was the first one and she’s actually in the book.”

The book chronicles the experiences of 18 people from 13 families in Isle Madame, Louisdale, and Lower River, including Lizzie Mae MacDonald of Janvrins Island, who Boudreau described as an “icon of Richmond County.”

“Five of them were born in the 1890s. One of them is Nanny MacDonald, she actually lived until she was 108; I interviewed her when she was 103,” Boudreau recalled. “She actually lived five more years past that.”

Boudreau also interviewed Billy James and Clara May McNamara of Lower River; Joseph Michael Sampson of Louisdale; Virginie Mary “Tina” Boudreau of Louisdale; Francis Joseph, Raymond Joseph, Mary Anne Loretta, and Brigitte Anne LeBlanc of Port Royal; Joseph Theophilus Samson of Samson’s Cove; Mary Victoria David of Alderney Point; Mary Alvina Samson of Samson’s Cove; Francis Thomas Martell of Samson’s Cove; Emile Leo and Marie Anna Anastasia Boucher of Cap Auguet; and Mary Jean Boudreau of Barrachois.

“It was my idea to put the collage of pictures because people can see their loved one inside. I thought it was important,” she noted.

Boudreau dedicated the book to her late father Wilfred Samson.

“My father, his dream was to have a book about Isle Madame, and it was my dream as well,” she said.

Susan Terrio, with the Isle Madame Historical Society (IMHS), expressed an interest in articles Boudreau wrote on Louisbourg, about StFX starting in Arichat, and when the Canso Causeway was built. After Boudreau told her of the book, Terrio asked to see that as well and after reading it, agreed that the society would publish and help distribute it.

The IMHS hosted a book launch on Aug. 7 at LeNoir Landing in Arichat, and copies are available by calling 902-226-9364 or by visiting their office at the Lorenzo Building. Boudreau said the book will be available at the Telile building once the museum closes for the season.

Boudreau added that she feels “privileged” to tell these stories.

“These stories would’ve been lost and that would’ve been a real shame because they need to have their stories told,” she added.