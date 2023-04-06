HALIFAX: Nominations for the 2023 Lieutenant-Governor’s Community Spirit Award are now open.

“It is always a highlight to gather with the award recipients at sites that have significance to the entire community and recognize work that creates positive change,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc. “The strength, vibrance, and diversity of regions across the province constantly inspires me and fills me with great hope for the future. I look forward to the outcomes of this award season and meeting with Nova Scotians in person over the coming months.”

The Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage administers the award and up to four communities are chosen by a selection committee based on the award’s criteria.

Before Judique’s win last year, We’koqma’q First Nation won in 2021 and Potlotek First Nation took the honour in 2019.

“Judique was thrilled to be the 2022 recipient of the Lieutenant-Governor’s Community Spirit Award,” said Mildred McDonald, a member of the Judique Spirit Tartan Group. “It has created a multi-coloured umbrella to galvanize community projects, encourage social interaction among all ages and highlight valued community characteristics such as kindness, generosity, inclusiveness and strength. Most of all, this award acknowledges and celebrates our healthy, vibrant community spirit for loved ones, friends and neighbours near and far.”

According to a press release issued by the province on Monday, the award program was established by former lieutenant-governor Mayann Francis in 2007, and 50 communities have received the award since 2008.

“The Lieutenant-Governor’s Community Spirit Award raises awareness of the many diverse communities we have in Nova Scotia and highlights the unique strength and pride of community members,” said Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. “This award recognizes communities that create positive environments for all citizens’ benefit.”

The deadline to submit a nomination is May 15, at 11:59 p.m. Applications can be found online at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-in-our-future/community-spirit-award.