Paqtnkek Mikmaw Nation's annual Powwow at StFX

By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - April 6, 2023

Paqtnkek Mikmaw Nation's annual Powwow was held at StFX University April 1 and 2. Photos by Roy MulderThe Powwow also featured some of the best drum groups that exist. As a contest Powwow, it brought in dancers from all over the world to compete. The event was an alcohol and drug-free event. The theme for the Powwow this year was "Our Healing Journey." Traditionally the Powwow is held in September at the Paqtnkek Health Centre. Organizers said the Powwow was a good opportunity to come together and learn from each other.