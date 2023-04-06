Paqtnkek Mikmaw Nation’s annual Powwow was held at StFX University April 1 and 2.
Photos by Roy Mulder
The Powwow also featured some of the best drum groups that exist.
As a contest Powwow, it brought in dancers from all over the world to compete.
The event was an alcohol and drug-free event.
The theme for the Powwow this year was “Our Healing Journey.”
Traditionally the Powwow is held in September at the Paqtnkek Health Centre.
Organizers said the Powwow was a good opportunity to come together and learn from each other.