HALIFAX: A summer tour by Nova Scotia Public Libraries is back courtesy of a partnership with the Discovery Centre.

Delivered by Discovery Centre staff, the Discovery Centre’s Nova Scotian Library Summer Tour is a GenAction initiative, supported by the Government of Canada, the libraries noted.

According to a press release issued by the libraries last week, the tour features new “GenAction” science shows and workshops; an initiative to increase the understanding of climate change science for kids, empowering them to take action and become leaders in climate action, now and into the future.

GenAction Science Shows and Workshops will be taking place on July 20 at 10 a.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Public Library then on July 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish.

Nova Scotia Public Libraries said the live science show “Sail the Sour Seas?” will connect how humans’ CO2 emissions are causing oceans to become more acidic and explore the impact this will have on shellfish populations. They said it is open to all ages.

The action-oriented workshop “Clean up your Coast!” explores the challenge of cleaning up long-lasting litter from oceans, the libraries said, noting that it is open to ages five to seven and registration is required.

The libraries said the interactive workshop “Aliens in our Ecosystems!” will explore a sample of species that is having an affect in Nova Scotia and discuss what citizen scientists can do about this alien invasion. They said it is open to ages eight to 12 and registration is required.

For more information, contact the local public library at: http://publiclibraries.ns.ca.